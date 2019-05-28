Iggy Azalea Boyfriend: Is the Rapper Dating Anyone?

It’s unclear if Iggy Azalea currently has a boyfriend. According to Who’s Dated Who, the Australian rapper has been single for a few months now, after splitting from Playboi Carti earlier this year. However, it’s possible that Azalea and Carti are still in a relationship as neither has confirmed a split.

On Sunday, May 26, nude photos of Azalea were leaked online. The photos, which are outtakes from her 2016 GQ Australia photoshoot, show Azalea topless and have been circulating on Twitter and Reddit.

Azalea was so upset following the violation of privacy that she deleted her social media accounts. Prior to the deletion, however, the “Fancy” singer hadn’t posted any pics with a boyfriend.

Azalea has dated around the business quite a bit. According to Who’s Dated Who, she has been linked to several celebs, including French Montana, Tyga, and Quavo.

Playboi Carti Denied He & Azalea Split in January But the 2 May Have Since Parted Ways

Azalea seemed to find love with rapper Playboi Carti and the two often shared photos of themselves together on social media. They were first linked in 2018 over the summer and were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills together in the fall.

Azalea pretty much made things official when she showed up at Carti’s 2018 Rolling Loud Bay Area concert. If there was any question about the status of their relationship, Azalea made it clear that she was serious about Carti over the Christmas holiday. She dropped quite a pretty penny on a new Lamborghini for her man.

The following month, rumors that the two had split hit the internet. Carti denied those rumors during one of his shows on January 6.

“I got one more thing to say too. I wanna just do this for my girl. Me and my girl never broke up. That shit fake. And I ain’t gon lie — I’m lucky as hell,” he said, according to XXL Magazine.

The two have supposedly broken up since then, but they have not confirmed that rumor. The two were together in February, according to the Daily Mail.

She Was Engaged to Nick Young

Back in 2015, Azalea was engaged to Nick Young. The two were together from 2015 through 2016 but split after Azalea caught Young cheating on her.

“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she tweeted, two weeks after the two split.

At the time, there were reports that Young had cheated on Azalea with his former baby mama — and that she ended up getting pregnant again.

“I have never even been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant so if this is true I’m finding out via E news,” she tweeted. E! News had previously reported the pregnancy rumor.

“This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time,” Azalea wrote in a follow-up tweet.

