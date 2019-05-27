Iggy Azalea’s Nude Photos Leak, Pics Appear to Be From 2016 Photoshoot

Nude photos of Iggy Azalea have leaked online and are being shared on various social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit. The entertainer has not responded to the nude photo leak but she appears to have deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts as of midnight on May 26.

Several people have been circulating the nude photos, most of which show Azalea topless. The photos appear to be from a professional photoshoot that she did with GQ Australia a few years ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Naked Pictures of Iggy Azalea Leaked on May 26 But They Appear to Be From 2016

Nude photos of Azalea first surfaced online on May 26. Unlike other celebrities who have their personal lives violated when their private photos are exposed online, these photos appear to be from a photoshoot in 2016.

Azalea posed for GQ Magazine Australia. She was photographed by Nino Munoz and there are several other photos from the shoot — with Azalea wearing the same clothes — online. If you visit GQ Australia’s website, you can see the censored photos. Other websites also have some of the photos, but do not show Azalea completely nude.

According to another GQ article, the photos were taken a few months after Azalea had a breast augmentation.

“I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life,” she told Vogue.

Fans Are Tweeting at Munoz, Accusing Him of Releasing the Nude Pics

While it’s unclear exactly how the nude photos of Azalea made it to the internet, some fans are saying that Munoz released the photos — and that he did so without Azalea’s permission.

Several Azalea fans are coming to her defense, many sending Munoz messages, blaming him for the leak.

“Nino Munoz is the worst man !!! Why did you hurt Iggy? Why put on ridicule? Iggy we love you and support you,” wrote one Twitter user. Another suggested that Munoz deserved the “electric chair.”

Munoz hasn’t responded to the backlash. If you head over to his Instagram account, his latest photos are of a clothed Gisele Bundchen. There doesn’t seem to be a trace of Azalea on his social media accounts. Even his personal website doesn’t showcase the Azalea nudes.

Azalea Gifted a Nude Photo of Herself from the Shoot to Her Plastic Surgeon

These photos first went viral a few years ago when the “Fancy” singer gifted one of the pictures to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami.

Sometime after her breast surgery, Azalea presented Ghavami with a framed photo of herself — topless — as a gift.

“Our homegirl Iggy Azalea is here for a check-up looking fab… as always. I got this great amazing photo, only two of a kind. She looks amazing,” Dr. Ghavami said at the time. He uploaded the photo to social media and covered Azalea’s nipples with the horse emoji.

The picture that Azalea gifted Dr. Ghavami is one of the nude photos that has leaked online.