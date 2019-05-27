Iggy Azalea’s Nude Photos Leak, Pics Are From 2016 Photoshoot

Nude photos of Iggy Azalea have leaked online and are being shared on various social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit. The entertainer responded to the nude photo leak hours after deactivating her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Several people have been circulating the nude photos, most of which show Azalea topless. The photos appear to be from a professional photoshoot that she did with GQ Australia a few years ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Naked Pictures of Iggy Azalea Leaked on May 26 But They Are From 2016

Nude photos of Azalea first surfaced online on May 26. Unlike other celebrities who have their personal lives violated when their private photos are exposed online, these photos are outtakes and behind-the-scenes shots from a photoshoot that Azalea did back in 2016.

At the time, Azalea posed for GQ Magazine Australia. She was photographed by Nino Munoz and there are several other photos from the shoot — with Azalea wearing the same clothes — online. If you visit GQ Australia’s website, you can see the censored photos. Other websites also have some of the photos, but do not show Azalea completely nude.

According to another GQ article, the photos were taken a few months after Azalea had a breast augmentation.

“I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life,” she told Vogue.

Azalea Has Responded to the Nude Leak

‌Hours after deleting her social media accounts, Azalea returned to Twitter and posted a reaction to the leak.

“Recently some outtakes from my 2016 GQ Magazine cover were leaked to the public. A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand etc covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity,” Azalea explained.

“I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak, so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine, knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for the print. I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding before shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures,” she continued.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected,” she continued. “Today I’m a ball of negative emotions.”

“I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this – but also because of the vile way people have reacted. A lot of the comments I see from men, in particular, taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regard to my body has honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up,” Azalea said.

“If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about, maybe you can relate to what I’m going [through]. It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, [affecting] your relationships & people who matter most too,” she continued.

She Wants to Find Out Who Leaked the Photos & Believes it Was Munoz

While it’s unclear exactly how the nude photos of Azalea made it to the internet, she believes that photographer Nino Munoz may have leaked them. She posted the following tweet before deactivating her Twitter account again.

“I fully intended (sic) on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regard to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life. I don’t feel there is [anywhere] I can retreat to or that I have a ‘happy place’ I can wait in until it all blows over. Please think of how you might feel if the shoe was yours to wear. I have seen some really vicious shit written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle. For now, it’s best to keep my accounts deactivated. Please be kinder to one another.”

Fans have been accusing Munoz of releasing the photos. Several Azalea fans have come to her defense, many sending Munoz messages, blaming him for the leak.

“Nino Munoz is the worst man !!! Why did you hurt Iggy? Why put on ridicule? Iggy we love you and support you,” wrote one Twitter user. Another suggested that Munoz deserved the “electric chair.”

Munoz has also responded to the leak.

“I’m outraged and saddened to find out these images of mine were stolen and published without my permission,” Munoz wrote in an Instagram post. “There is currently an investigation underway. Posting these stolen images is illegal and anyone who has done so will be prosecuted. I empathize with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved,” he concluded.

Azalea Gifted a Nude Photo of Herself from the Shoot to Her Plastic Surgeon

Censored versions of the photos from this shoot first went viral a few years ago when the “Fancy” singer gifted one of the pictures to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami.

Sometime after her breast surgery, Azalea presented Ghavami with a framed photo of herself — topless — as a gift.

“Our homegirl Iggy Azalea is here for a check-up looking fab… as always. I got this great amazing photo, only two of a kind. She looks amazing,” Dr. Ghavami said at the time. He uploaded the photo to social media and covered Azalea’s nipples with the horse emoji.

The picture that Azalea gifted Dr. Ghavami is one of the nude photos that has leaked online.

