Is Very Cavallari on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

E!’s Very Cavallari aired its second season in the network’s Sunday night 10pm time slot. If you’re a fan of the show, you may have found yourself tuning in to find that the reality show is not airing a new episode tonight.

The season 2 finale of Very Cavallari aired last Sunday night, May 12. The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Nothing’s Set in Stone,” reads ” Kristin is thrown into the middle of Brittainy and Reagan’s feud; Jay takes the next step toward a new venture with a business of his own; Stone pushes for commitment from Brittainy, but she spirals at the thought of marriage.” You can watch full episodes of the show’s first and second seasons on E! with a cable subscription.

In its place tonight, E!’s schedule indicates that the movie Bad Teacher will run from 9-11pm. Re-run episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air through the night starting at 11pm.

At the beginning of May, just before season 2 of the show was scheduled to conclude, Variety reported that E! renewed the series for a third season. In their statement, the network Executive Vice President Amy Introcaso-Davis said “At E!, we continue to build on our successful unscripted slate with fun, edgy and inspiring series led by strong, fearless women. We look forward to bringing more laughs, tears, and transformational stories that our viewers can connect with, and we cannot wait for fans to see what these next seasons have in store.” Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian was also renewed for a third season at that time.

A premiere date for season 3 has not yet been set. Season 1 premiered in July 2018 and season 2 premiered in March 2019.

Although Kristin Cavallari’s self-titled reality series is not currently airing new episodes, you can watch her as the host of Paradise Hotel on Fox. The next new episode airs Thursday at 8/7c. Fox describes the rebooted show as “follow[ing] a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money… This paradise won’t last forever…it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, these singles will vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest.” During an interview with Strahan and Sarah, Cavallari teased that she enjoyed her new gig because “a show like Paradise Hotel, I get a front row seat to all of the drama, and I get to kind of stir the pot a little bit and call some of these contestants out.”