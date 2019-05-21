Jake Black Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jake Black aka The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, the lead singer of the Alabama 3, has died. The band and Black are perhaps best remembered for their song, “Woke Up This Morning,” which was personally chosen by “The Sopranos” creator David Chase as the theme song for the hit HBO show.

A May 21 post on the Alabama 3’s Facebook page announced the sad news saying, “Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer’s day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground.” The post went on to commend Black for his performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, England, a few days before his death. The band did not reveal Jake Black’s cause of death but did say that they were “heartbroken” and that his final words were “Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet.” Black’s passing was described as being “painless and peaceful.”

1. The Band Formed in London During a Warehouse Party in Peckham

Black was a native of Glasgow, Scotland, and formed the Alabama 3 with Rob Spragg in 1996. The pair had met during a party in the Peckham neighborhood of London. Black told the Scotsman in 2002 that he was sitting on a couch playing the guitar and singing Hank Williams songs when Spragg approached him and asked if he wanted to form a band. Black said, “I just thought that was a brilliant idea and I’ve been hanging out with him ever since.”

During their career together, the band released 12 albums. The band’s most recent offering, “Blues,” came out in 2016. Their hit “Woke Up This Morning” was featured on their 1997 debut album, “Exile on Coldharbour Lane.”

2. Black & His Band Were Paid $40,000 for the Use of ‘Woke Up This Morning’

Genuinely saddened to report that Possil boy Jake Black – aka The Very Reverend Dr D Wayne Love – of the Alabama 3 has departed this mortal parish. Rock on, Jake. Rock on…https://t.co/vMVaiPah4r — Lost Glasgow (@LostGlasgow) May 21, 2019

In an interview regarding the use of “Woke Up This Morning” for “The Sopranos,” Black once told The London Times, “It’s totally ironic that we, who disapprove of anything villains do, should be picked for the theme song of a show that shows the human side of villains.” David Chase had originally just wanted the song for one episode but relented to HBO pressure to use the song throughout the show’s run. Black and his bandmates were paid $40,000 for the use of the song, according to the book “Reading the Sopranos.”

Spragg has said that the song was inspired by the case of Sara Thornton, an Englishwoman who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her abusive alcoholic husband. Spragg said of the song, “We started with a Howlin’ Wolf loop, but a lot of blues lyrics are quite misogynist. So I turned it round to be about a woman who’s had enough and gets a gun – it’s quite ironic that it’s become a New Jersey gangster anthem.”

In the book, “This Thing of Ours: Investigating the Sopranos,” Kevin Fellezs wrote, “Chase is clearly aware of the way soundtracks can increase the interaction between the music and the action onscreen – the music not only cues the audience to any number of interior processes… the character and the view are thus often hearing the music in a similar, if not identical way.”

3. Bandmate Nick Reynolds Referred to Black as an ‘Intellectual Polymath’

Speaking to Sky News regarding Black’s passing, the band’s harmonica player Nick Reynolds said, “Jake was a great raconteur and wit – he could bring the house down with an acid quip. An intellectual polymath, he would call my dad and they would speak for hours bouncing from Genet to Burroughs, Russell or Fellini, to Merckx or Coppi. We’ve lost a truly great and unique frontman, his disciples have lost their favorite minister. RIP Jake, Gone but never forgotten.” Nick Reynolds’ father was one of the “Great Train Robbers,” Bruce Reynolds.

4. Black Said the Alabama 3’s Goal Was to ‘Show Young People That They Can Make Music Based on Their Own Lives’

Black told “Trainspotting” author Irvine Welsh in a 2008 Guardian interview, “Trainspotting was iconoclastic for us. It introduced a whole disenfranchised generation to literature – a generation that had been informed literature was the possession of an elite. It delineated the complex inner lives of the housing estates and communities people lived in. We’ve been trying to do the same with our music, trying to show young people that they can make music based on their own lives, using genres like country and blues that they probably considered the territory of their dads and grannies.”

On the band’s official website, the Alabama 3 is described as the coming together of “the son of a Welsh Mormon preacher” and the “offspring of a Glaswegian trade unionist.”

5. Fans Have Been Paying Tribute to Black on Twitter

Alabama 3 fans and fellow musicians have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late singer. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

The V Rev D Wayne Love, peace be upon you. It has been so damn long since we sung this song, let’s get back to Church. Alabama 3 co-founder Jake Black has died https://t.co/7s78ppdb7J — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) May 21, 2019

RIP Jake (Reverend D Wayne Love) John Black from Alabama 3. Such sad news. Brixton has lost a real legend. There will be Peace in the Valley. RIP Rev.https://t.co/wiMXN76gln — Brixton Buzz (@brixtonbuzz) May 21, 2019

Rest in Peace ma pal John "Jake" Black [The Rev D Wayne Love] @TheAlabama3 you were a soldier from punk till now, Ill never forget the laughs we had, and i know you will be watching & helping out.

Roottin, Tootin, Shotgun Shooting Possil Fucking Fleet.https://t.co/BXhP1Rr199 — hagbard celine (@amoebadesign) May 21, 2019

Shocked to hear the whispers of the death of Rev D Wayne Love (Jake Black) of Alabama 3. It was only a couple of days ago that I was taking photos of him at @HighestPoint_. They were also the first act I snapped for Academy Music Group. pic.twitter.com/YcJMYcRBM3 — glamgigpics (@glamgigpics) May 21, 2019

Just heard that my good friend Jake Black has died. We shared some great times together and I am fucking heartbroken. God bless the Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, First Minister of the Presleytarian Church of Elvis the Divine. Thank you for the music, gonna miss you pal. #Alabama3 pic.twitter.com/ZDLIQutCLa — Ean Gardiner (@EanGardiner) May 21, 2019

@TheAlabama3 Am so gutted to hear the passing of The Very Reverend D. Wayne Love(Jake Black) Cofounder of Alabama 3 and composer of The Sopranos. I got to see him at the O2 academy in Bristol and the high point fest. May he Rest in Peace in The Valley❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZIMSgVbwFv — Jack Harris (@JackDrummer2002) May 21, 2019

RIP Jake Black from @TheAlabama3. Great times and memories at @Lakefestuk. pic.twitter.com/Lt0ZdfSCKV — Shaun Moore (@Shaun_Moore) May 21, 2019

RIP Jake Black – took me years to see you and glad I finally did on Friday #legend pic.twitter.com/KANyhsrNdR — Grant (@Grant61119219) May 21, 2019

So few people know #jakeblack beyond "Woke Up This Morning," but "Exile on Coldharbour Lane" and "La Peste" are two of the most complete, dynamic and spiritual records of all time..with D. Wayne the pulsating heart of it all. This is devastating. — Adam Benson (@ABensonIJ) May 21, 2019

