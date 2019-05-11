WATCH: James Charles Tearful Apology Video to Tati Westbrook

A few hours after beauty guru Tati Westrbook posted a 43 minute video on YouTube publicly breaking off her friendship and working relationship with fellow blogger James Charles, the 19-year-old posted an 8 minute tearful apology. He addresses his speech to both Tati and her husband, James Westbrook.

“I owe two important people an apology,” Charles said. “To Tati and James Westbrook. I am sorry for everything that is going on and everything that I’ve put you through over the past few weeks. I met Tati and James almost three years ago now, when I was first coming into the industry, when I had no friends and no one to look up to, and Tati very quickly took on a parental role because she knew my parents were out of the country.”

He worries that there’s nothing he can do to earn their trust back. “And I don’t blame them for it,” he admits. He also admits this likely won’t be the last mistake he ever makes in life. “I have a long way to go and that’s okay. I am going to keep learning and growing to be the best version of me that I can be.”

When Charles mentions his mother, he breaks down in tears, which followers on Twitter couldn’t help but compare him to another beauty blogger’s tearful apology video, Laura Lee’s, after racist tweets from six years ago were discovered. Fans found her tears to fake and her apology disingenuous.

https://twitter.com/musiclover2288/status/1127016337237106688

laura lee and james charles spot the difference challenge pic.twitter.com/lCy3J1GM34 — LIL BITCH (@cacasmiddlename) May 11, 2019

