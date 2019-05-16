WATCH: James Charles Posts 41 Minute Clap Back Video to Tati Westbrook

In an effort to put an end to the You-Tube drama between between Tati Westbrook and her ex-best friend James Charles, the beauty blogger posted a video entitled “Why I Did It,” to explain for the final time, why she posted her original take down video, “Bye, Sister.”

In the new video 18 minute posted on May 16, Westbrook does not appear happy with all the press their feud has gotten, and in a very somber tone, asks for violent retaliation on Charles to come to an end. The make-up guru also announced that she will be taking a break from posting videos and “taking a time out” in general. She captioned the video, “Please be kind to one another, I will come back soon. I love you guys. xo’s – Tati.”



Westbrook said when she posted “Bye, Sister,” that never in million years that the situation would reach what it did, and that she’s spent a lot of time at home to reflect on the effects. She honestly believed that it would be her channel that took a hit, not Charles losing so many subscribers. She said, “I do really want the hate to stop. I want the picking sides, the abusive memes and the language, and all of that, on both sides to stop. That’s not why I made the video.”

As to the real reason she did post the video, it was a last ditch effort to get a message to Charles, whom she found to be unreachable, and his actions were devastating to her since he has 30 million followers, many of whom are kids. “The last straw was how I was treated – with zero respect. It was all on his terms and that showed me really that there’d be no getting through to him face to face, on the phone, any of that.”

Breaking into tears, Westbrook mentioned that she still has love for Charles, and just wanted to help him out before he made some serious mistakes. “So, I did what I did. I don’t hate James Charles and I don’t want you hating on him. It’s to watch someone you cared about be dragged and to know this all started because of me. I don’t think anyone deserves that. I think people deserve a wake-up call and I think people need to be called out for their actions. I hope this inspires conversation for more parents to talk to their kids. We’re losing that. We’re losing touch on what they’re watching and what they’re emulating.”

While she doesn’t believe her relationship with Charles will ever be prepared, a thought which makes Westbrook makes really breakdown and cry. “There is no celebration in what’s happening. If I could give all the success and new subscribers back, I would. That’s not why I did this. I am going to what I can do move into happier times.”



However, James Charles responded with his own video entitled “No More Lies.” Much more animated than in his first apology video, and in full make-up, Charles calls out both Tati and Jeffree Star in his 41-minute clap back video.

“In Tati’s second video and Jeffree’s Snapchats, they both said that they stand behind everything that they mentioned and unfortunately there have been allegations made against me because of these things and I don’t really feel comfortable just ‘moving on’ from those,” he says, breaking down the feud with receipts and facts from his end.

On the more serious note manipulating straight men he said, “I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual action from a guy. That is disgusting and blows my mind. And the fact that Tati brought this up blow my mind because she knows the real story.”

Personally calling out waiter Sam Cooke, and fellow make-up guru Zara Larsson who called him out for hitting on her boyfriend Charles said, “All these things are just so false and so fake and it’s truly disgusting,” he says. “I’ve dealt with so many fake stories in the past… I’m done being the subject of these bandwagon stories for likes.”

Charles wraps ups his comments on the ongoing conflict with the following message to his subscribers: “I still have love for these people and I hope that one day we all can sit down together in a meeting for closure, and also to discuss how in the future if problems do come up we can talk in private, only us involved. But right now, I just need time and space to kind of get my head back to where it needs to be and get my mental health back together before I, kind of, rekindle those friendships because everything that happened still really, really hurt.”

Westbrook replied with her thoughts via Twitter:

I've left town on a digital break to heal & pray for healing on all sides. My family made me aware of what was just posted & I'm disappointed to see it littered with so many lies & half truths. I stand by my videos – do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message. — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) May 18, 2019

