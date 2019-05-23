Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Talks Dad’s Relationship With Katie Holmes

For years, it was rumored that Jamie Foxx was dating Katie Holmes, the ex-wife of Foxx’s former Collateral co-star, Tom Cruise. Recently, Foxx and Holmes made their first public appearance together, at the 2019 Met Gala. And, Foxx’s daughter Corinne dished a bit on their relationship to the media as well. According to Page Six, Corinne said, “They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful … [It was] my dad’s first Met Gala … They’re really good, really great.”

Holmes and Foxx have been together for approximately six years but have never confirmed their relationship. Seven years ago, on Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012, Foxx talked a bit about why he keeps his dating life private. He explained, “My thing is like this, this is what I say to all of my friends that are in this business: ‘Whoever you’re dating, don’t let anybody know.’ A year later, when rumors about Foxx and Holmes dating surfaced, Foxx denied them completely to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “(The rumors) are 100% not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people.” And, in February 2018, Foxx walked out of a live interview on ESPN when he was asked if he’d played basketball with Holmes on Valentine’s Day, according to Elle.

Also in 2018, a source told Us Weekly, “Katie and Jamie care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that. They knew the second they stepped out together, it would open the gates for criticism.”

So, why is the couple finally stepping out so publicly together, after all these years? An insider told E! News, “They are feeling more comfortable about being out in public together and not having to hide. They still don’t want to have a public relationship, but it was a lot of effort to keep things under wraps and never be able to go out together. The burden of that has been lifted and they are feeling a lot more free to just go out and do normal things.”

Throughout the couple’s secret relationship, there have been countless rumors about them. Some reported that they got married while others speculated they split. There were also reports that Holmes’ ex, Tom Cruise, was upset about the relationship. In 2017, Hollywood Life reported a source stating that, “Tom has known about Katie and Jamie’s secret relationship since the beginning and it has always bothered him that they were hooking up. While Katie and Jamie did their best to keep things a secret from the world, Tom is too well-connected and found out about them shortly after their romance began … Tom is shocked and upset that Katie is dating a costar he once considered a close friend. He feels betrayed by both of them.”