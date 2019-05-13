Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Date & Venue

While many celebrities try to keep the details of their wedding day tightly under wraps, Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are happy sharing almost all of the details of their big day. Since the wedding invitations have already been sent out, it’s confirmed that the couple will officially say “I do” on June 29, little over a year since the two first became engaged.

Jax, 39, and Brittany, 30, are not planning to have their wedding take place anywhere near SUR, or any of Lisa Vanderpump‘s Los Angeles eateries and bars. Instead, they’re jetting off to get married in Kentucky, Brittany’s home state, and their wedding is set take place at the stunning venue known as The Kentucky Castle. After officially booking sprawling estate as their ceremony location in October 2018 Jax tweeted, “Can’t believe I am getting married in a castle that is all ours for three nights… you can’t see the amazing pool in the back but it’s absolutely gorgeous. Gonna be a weekend to remember!”

Can’t believe I am getting married in a castle that is all ours for three nights.. you can’t see the amazing pool in the back but it’s absolutely gorgeous. Gonna be a weekend to remember! #thekentuckycastle 🌻 pic.twitter.com/nOPqny1f7T — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) October 5, 2018

Brittany is less surprised at their location choice in Versailles, Kentucky, but no less excited. The Kentucky Castle is where she’s always dreamed of getting married. Before the couple had officially booked the venue she told People back in July, “I’ve known where I wanted to get married since I was a little kid. I’ve talked about it on the show. Even in other seasons, I wanted to get married at the Kentucky Castle so I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

Jax and Brittany dated for three years before he popped the question at iconic Malibu eatery, Neptune’s Net. While the couple has had their ups and downs, the two briefly broke after Jax admitted to cheating on her, but they powered through. After they announced their engagement in June 2018, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, commented on their Instagram photo writing, “Mazel Tov! Don’t f**k it up.”

Try this again, was my old apt, but you can never be to careful, Hey glad you got the invite on time bud!! @domingue35 😎 pic.twitter.com/LidAxTFaAv — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 8, 2019

Jax and Brittany personalized their invitations by sealing the envelopes with a gold seal featuring their initials “JB.” And with so much information already out there, it seems the only portion of their wedding that they’ve kept private is Brittany’s final dress choice, and the official guest list. Of Jax and Brittany’s Vanderpump co-stars, those who’ve been confirmed as invited include Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Kirsten Doute.

As to whether or not the couple plans on signing a pre-nuptial agreement before the wedding, without hesitation, Brittany told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “No.” Looks liked she’s set on “Gettin Jaxxed” for life!

