Why Jenelle Evans & Her Husband David Eason Were Fired From MTV

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason, former reality stars of MTV’s hit reality series Teen Mom 2, have both been fired from the show. Eason was fired in early 2018 after he made aggressive, homophobic slurs on social media, and MTV reportedly stopped filming Evans in early April of this year.

MTV made the announcement on May 7 that they’d stopped filming the mom of three in early April — weeks before Eason admitted to shooting to death her French bulldog Nugget — and had no plans to include Evans in the tenth season of the show.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson wrote in a statement to HollywoodLife.

Eason was recently under intense scrutiny after accusations arose that Eason had attacked and killed Evans’ dog. Eason is accused of killing the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog in late April, according to Radar Online, who reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department, accusing Eason of shooting the dog. According to Radar, the authorities quickly responded to the call and visited Evans’ home to investigate the incident.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason defended himself and his actions on his Instagram page (which has now been either deactivated or taken down), claiming it wasn’t the first time Nugget had “bit Ensley aggressively.”

Eason posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.” He has since been investigated for animal cruelty, and all three of Evans’ children were removed by CPS while the case is under investigation, according to Cheat Sheet.

Eason was already fired from MTV prior to the incident with the dog, and according to MTV, they had already quit filming Evans as well (although they likely would have cut ties with her over Nugget’s death had they not already). Tensions were high between Evans and the producers after they let Eason go, with Evans claiming she was unhappy with having to constantly be far away from Eason in order to film, and that she would ultimately “side with Eason” over the show.

The homophobic rant that led to Eason’s dismissal from the show involved Eason referring to gay and transgender people as “abominations,” after arguing about gun laws with a user on Twitter. The user told Eason that instead of allowing conceal and carry laws to be passed in schools, parents should arm their children with “education” and “intentional parenting.”

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me?” Eason allegedly responded. “Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

@PerezHilton can you use your platform to call out @mtv for allowing this man on one of their shows?! Please!! His name is David Eason and is featured on teen mom 2 pic.twitter.com/P4aSJBpuEl — carrie c. sloan (@WomackCarrie) February 19, 2018

Another Twitter user then waded in, asking if Eason was going to teach his children “to hate gay and transgender people.” He reportedly responded: “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way. If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Although his Twitter account was taken down at the time, screenshots of the messages circulated heavily on social media, with many outraged fans of Teen Mom 2 demanding his immediate dismissal from the show. MTV ultimately cut ties with Eason, but continued to film Evans for the duration of the season.

Eason had been a point of contention on the show for some time before he was fired, and many of Evans’ Teen Mom 2 castmates have accused Eason of being dangerous and have voiced their concern over Evans’ safety. Last October, Eason was also accused of attacking his wife, after news surfaced that he allegedly drunkenly assaulted Evans and nearly broke her collarbone in the yard of the North Carolina home.

Audio of Evan’s 911 call was released, in which the mother-of-three claimed Eason had “pinned” her to the ground so hard that she could hear her “collarbone crack.” You can listen to the chilling 911 call above.

During the call, Evans states that her husband had been drinking and at some point Evans claims he “pinned [her] down on the ground” in the yard. “And I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack,” Evans says hysterically. “And I can’t move my arms.”

Although the ambulance was canceled, Evans still checked herself into the hospital following the incident. Authorities also confirmed receiving a call from her home, but no arrests or charges were made. However, after the 911 call was released to the public, she claimed that the whole thing was a “drunken misunderstanding.”

