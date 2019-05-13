Jenelle Evans & Husband David Eason Are Not Getting Divorced

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason from Teen Mom 2 were recently rumored to be splitting up following intense backlash after Eason allegedly shot and killed Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget.

Eason is accused of killing the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog in late April, according to Radar Online, who reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon. According to Radar, the authorities quickly responded to the call and visited Evans’ home to investigate the incident.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason defended himself and his actions on his Instagram page (which has now been either deactivated or taken down), claiming it wasn’t the first time Nugget had “bit Ensley aggressively.”

Eason posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

TMZ reports that Eason is now under investigation for animal cruelty after the Attorney General’s Office received 138 complaints about the incident. The Attorney General’s Office referred the complaints to Animal Control after review, and also informed the Columbus County Sheriff.

The alleged shooting kicked off a week-long media storm, with the couple under intense scrutiny by fans and Teen Mom 2 viewers, many of whom were urging Evans to leave Eason. Fans were quick to comment on Evans’ Instagram tribute to Nugget, as well as the tweets and other social media posts she made regarding the incident, encouraging her to take her kids and leave Eason before he has another “violent outburst.” Some users pointed out that she was already defending her husband before she admittedly didn’t even know the full story, and told her to stop making excuses for Eason’s behavior. Others implored her to actually run away, like tabloids claimed she did, and to seek help immediately, before he “hurts her or their children.”

Many fans were concerned for Evans’ safety due to a 911 call the reality star made back in October, when she accused Eason of attacking her. According to Newsweek, Evans was nearly hospitalized last year after Eason allegedly attacked her in the yard of their North Carolina home.

Audio of Evan’s 911 call was released, in which the mother-of-three claimed Eason had “pinned” her to the ground so hard that she could hear her “collarbone crack.” You can listen to the chilling 911 call above.

During the call, Evans states that her husband had been drinking and at some point Evans claims he “pinned [her] down on the ground” in the yard. “And I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack,” Evans says hysterically. “And I can’t move my arms.”

Although the ambulance was canceled, Evans still checked herself into the hospital following the incident. Authorities also confirmed receiving a call from her home, but no arrests or charges were made. However, after the 911 call was released to the public, she claimed that the whole thing was a “drunken misunderstanding.”

Although friends, family and costars were also urging Evans to leave Eason after his most recent violent outburst involving her dog, it doesn’t appear that the reality star has left him quite yet. Shortly after the incident, Evans told E! news that she was considering separating from Eason, but she doesn’t appear to have followed through with the split.

“I have not gone back to my home yet because he is refusing to leave. I won’t see him and don’t want to talk to him,” she told E! News last week. “Thankfully the kids did not see him shoot the dog. They are still with me. I am very much considering pressing charges against him for this.”

According to Hollywood Life, Evans’ loved ones are concerned she will go back to him, despite claiming she has had little contact with him since the incident.

“Despite Jenelle publicly claiming she’s considering a divorce from David, friends of hers are worried that she’s just putting on a front to avoid facing more criticism from fans,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They feel Jenelle will eventually work things out with David. Jenelle has always stood by David and friendsfear that it would take a whole lot more for her to leave him for good. They think it’s an unhealthy situation for Jenelle and her kids, and wishes she would make the decision to divorce him once and for all, and not just put the threats out there that she’s thinking about it.”

Although she hasn’t posted any pictures with her husband on Instagram since the incident, she has also not removed any pictures either. Her account is still filled with pictures of her and Eason together, as well as family photos, and she has been keeping mostly to herself over the last week regarding her husband. At this time, there is no confirmation that the duo is either splitting up or staying together, so until Evans or Eason confirms a potential divorce, they appear to still be together.

Evans has asked fans for privacy during this “difficult” time while she processes what happened and “clears her head.”

