Who is Jillian Harris’s Baby Daddy Justin Pasutto? Are They Married?

Jillian Harris via Instagram Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto

When America first met the Season 5 star of The Bachelorette Jillian Harris, she was the second runner-up while competing for Jason Mesnick‘s heart on The Bachelor. As the new franchise star, she dated dozens of men before becoming engaged to suitor, Ed Swiderski in 2009. Unfortunately, their engagement was short lived. While the percentage of The Bachelorette couples are far more successful than those paired though The Bachelor, Jillian and Ed called off their engagement in 2010, and it was a few years before the former reality star and interior designer found love again with fiancé, Justin Pasutto.

Before Harris, 39, and Pasutto, 32, became engaged, the couple who’d been dating for nearly four years announced they were expecting a baby together in March 2016. After their son Leo was born that August, Pasutto proposed to his longtime girlfriend the following Christmas.

In October, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Annie. “We are obviously over the moon!” Harris told People. “We were so worried about Leo and his feelings but he is actually so in love with her. And of course, Justin was a rock star during delivery. He kept on telling me, ‘Good job, babe, you’re doing so good.'”

So who is this dream man that has stolen Harris’s heart? It’s a question the former reality star is asked so often, she allowed her fiancé, who’s nearly eight years her junior, to take over her blog and answer for himself.

He wrote, “I grew up in Calgary, born and raised. I went to the Nation Sport School in high school! I was playing national level rugby and racing boardercross during this time (I was actually on Team Canada until I was 16!), in the summer I was travelling for rugby and in the winter I was travelling for snowboarding, it didn’t take long before things got hectic and I had to ditch one of them. I chose to pursue snowboarding because it was my dream to make it to the Olympics.”

Pasutto competed on a national level, but was forced to retire early due to sustained injuries. “In Argentina,” he wrote. “I was creamed by a skier, his ski actually cut right throw my gear and my skin. I took a little trip down the hill in a sled to a little cabin where about 5 Doctors worked to stitch me up.” After that harrowing experience, he sustained 3 broken ribs and his sixth concussion in five years. It was then he decided to hang up his snowboard for good.

While transitioning from being a professional athlete to preparing to attend business school, he started working part-time with his father’s business in real-estate, which eventually turned into a full time job. When he’s not working or spending time with family, Pasutto is an avid golfer, snowboards for fun, and has followed his fiancée into the influencer game on Instagram. He posts sponsored ads for Iris Visual Group, Nespresso, Vitamix, and more.

While Jillian and Justin have yet to officially tie the knot, they appear to be living their happily ever after anyway in Canada with their two kids, two doggies, Peaches and Nacho.

