Who is Joe The Box King on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019?

Tonight, Bachelorette fans will meet Joe “The Box King” Barsano on Hannah B’s season premiere.

In the words of Reality Steve, “Joe is the Box King from Chicago. His whole bit all night is box puns. He makes boxes. And if someone ever asks you ‘How would you describe a Chicago accent,’ just watch tmrw night because if there’s anyone more Chicago than Joe, I’ve yet to meet them.”

Joe works specifically as a representative at his family’s cardboard box manufacturing company. He made his grand entrance to Hannah’s season by showing up in a giant box filled with packing peanuts.

The 30-year-old is Italian, and for him, “family is everything.” His ABC bio reveals that he has two older siblings who both have families of their own. His hobbies? Vegas and club-hopping.

Does Joe the Box King make it to the final four on this season?

Don’t continue if you don’t want to know the final four on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown’s final four on this season of The Bachelorette consist of Luke Parker, Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, and Jed Wyatt.

What do we know about each of these contestants? Luke work at his family’s business, Parker Warehouse, as a manager and sales representative. According to Reality TV World, his sister-in-law told the Gainesville Times she submitted Luke for The Bachelorette after watching him go through a bad breakup in 2018.

Tyler C., meanwhile, received his MBA from Florida Atlantic University and works as a general contractor in Jupiter, Florida. According to his Bachelorette bio, he loves to dance and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but had to leave the sport because of a shoulder injury.

Peter Weber is a pilot. His Bachelorette bio reads, “Peter’s parents met while his dad was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant. When Peter is not flying the friendly skies, he enjoys snowboarding, watching football and line dancing.”

Lastly, Jed Wyatt is a singer and songwriter, and his recent single, “Vacation”, can be downloaded on Spotify. The 25-year-old hails from Nashville, Tennessee and is looking for a “forever type of love.” Fun fact? He can rap Nicki Minaj’s part in “Bottoms Up” flawlessly.