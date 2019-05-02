Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas Wedding (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Following the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas and his fianceé, actress Sophie Turner, got married in Las Vegas, where the awards ceremony was held.

Their wedding guests including recording artists who were in town for the BBMAs, including Diplo, Khalid, and Dan and Shay (who sang as Sophie walked down the aisle). While the wedding seems like a surprise to fans of the couple, Us Weekly reports that the couple applied for a wedding license in Nevada earlier that day; they have been engaged since October 2017.

While the newlyweds have not posted any of their own photos and video confirming the big night, here’s what we have been able to find so far:

A photo of the two sitting on a pink vintage convertible after the ceremony shows that they exchanged their vows with ring pops as their wedding rings.

Diplo did a live story of the couple’s vow. It shows the couple’s exchange of rings, with Joe kissing Sophie’s hands and showing off the wedding ring newly on her left ring finger to those seated in attendance. The wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Diplo spread the news again via Instagram story, sharing clips of Sophie walking down the Las Vegas Chapel’s aisle to Joe while Dan and Shay played their hit song “Speechless.” Khalid, who was nominated and performed during the BBMAs last night, can also be seen watching the nuptials.

Based on another story video from Diplo, we can see that Joe and Sophie entered the chapel together, with her wearing a long white gown and him in a grey suit. While Joe has not shared photos or video explicitly announcing his new marriage, he did share a video of Diplo DJ-ing, presumably at their wedding reception.

A video captured as Sophie walked down the aisle to her new husband shows her beaming and wearing a white veil. Her white bouquet had a blue light attached to it that flashed as she waved it around in celebration.

Ahead of the surprise wedding announcement, revealed subtly on social media by Diplo, Joe Jonas was already trending on Twitter for the fist bump he shared with BTS during the Jonas Brothers’ performance of “Sucker” at the BBMAs. The performance was the Jonas Brother’s first together at an awards show in over ten years; the brothers announced their North American tour dates earlier that day.

Turner has a lot to celebrate; too. HBO’s mega-hit show, Game of Thrones, where Sophie got her start playing Sansa Stark, ends this month after 8 seasons, and her X-Men film Dark Phoenix comes out on June 7.

While Joe’s brothers Kevin and Nick have not posted or commented on the wedding yet, they were likely in attendance with their wives, Danielle and Priyanka. Nick and Priyanka were married in a multi-day celebration in December 2018.