John Crist: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former American Idol singer Lauren Alaina revealed today that she is dating the Christian comedian John Crist. Alaina made the announcement during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. Until recently, Alaina was engaged to model and actor Alex Hopkins however, the country singer called off her engagement in January. Alaina is currently promoting her new single, “Ladies in the ’90s”.

Alaina met Crist on Instagram after responding to one of his comedy videos. She sent him a message and the two struck up a quick bond. Both Crist and Alaina are from Georgia, which gave them much to talk about early on.

Crist is a Christian comedian with one million followers on Instagram and over 400,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. Crist is known mainly for his viral videos, but he has also done standup. According to Crist’s website, he has opened for Jeff Foxworthy and made appearances on Live at Gotham and Laughs on Fox.

1. Lauren Alaina announced today on The Bobby Bones Show that John Crist is her boyfriend.

Bobby Bones brought Crist on to his show to ask Alaina if the two were dating. Before Crist came into the room, Alaina seemed very nervous and giggled when asked if the pair were involved. When Crist sat down beside her, the singer smiled and said, “This is my boyfriend.”

When asked how the two met, Alaina went on to say, “I responded to one of his Instagram videos.” Crist interjected slyly, “They call that sliding into the DMs.” Alaina laughed and continued, “I said, ‘Haha, you’re funny and then he said, ‘I too grew up performing in church in Georgia.'”

While she was a contestant on Season 10 of American Idol, Alaina had revealed that she started performing as a singer in her church. The two quickly bonded over their common origins, and they shared many laughs while talking with Bobby about their newfound relationship.

2. John Crist posts wholesome comedy sketches on his YouTube channel, and he has had a few viral hits.

Crist has carved out a unique comedy niche for himself with his popular YouTube channel. Unlike other YouTube comedians who go for a more raw comedy style, Crist keeps his content clean. Some of his most popular videos are “Millennial International” and “Every Parent at Disney”. Though Crist identifies as a Christian comedian, his work is for the most part not overtly religious.

“Millennial International” is a spoof of charity aid organizations that tug at viewers’ heartstrings. Instead of asking for help for the truly needy, Millennial International proposes to help poor millennials live the lives they pretend to live on social media for real. In the sketch, Crist plays a bespectacled slacker who is struggling thanks to his art degree.

“Every Parent at Disney” shows Crist dressed like a stressed-out dad at Disneyland. Crist talks to the camera in character, saying things like, “It’s nine A.M., I gotta schedule every second of our day until nine P.M. Stay close!” and, “$45 for bedazzled mouse ears? Baby, you want these or you want to go to college.” Crist’s characters are relatable, and his comedy style is decidedly family-friendly.

3. John Crist is also known for his video work with Buzzfeed, and he has appeared in other major media outlets as a comedian.

In cooperation with Buzzfeed’s lifestyle offshoot As/Is, Crist has appeared in videos like “7 Signs You Grew up Christian”. In that video, Crist riffs on issues like hiding Facebook party pictures from his youth pastor and endlessly watching Veggie Tales as a child.

In addition to his work with Buzzfeed, Crist has also been featured in The Huffington Post, Cracked, The Nerdist Network, and The Today Show. He has also worked as a voice actor on the children’s radio show Adventures in Odyssey.

Crist also performs as a standup comedian, with appearances in churches, comedy clubs, and theaters. He has toured the United States with his comedy act, and even performed for U.S. troops overseas. “It was surreal. It was just me and a tent full of soldiers at this military base on the border of Kuwait and Iraq. No mic, no stage, no nothing. I was standing on a wooden crate. It was probably 120 degrees in there. It was comedy in its purest form,” he said.

4. Crist’s father is a pastor in Georgia, and his upbringing has inspired many of his jokes.

John Crist’s father is a pastor, and he is the third of eight children. Along with his siblings, Crist was homeschooled. Due to his father’s position, the family was heavily involved in the church, and Crist draws on that experience often when he is writing jokes.

He told Atlanta Christian Voice, “I always say on stage, ‘The only reason why anything I’ve said tonight is funny is because you have already thought it yourself.’ I think it’s cool that I’m able to put words to things that other people–Christians especially– resonate with. A lot of my jokes are on the topic of Christian subculture. It’s just what I know the best.”

Although Crist often pokes fun at the church, he remains a dedicated Christian. On his website he says, “If I ever come across as critical, it’s because I love the church and I wish for so much more from it. I think the local church is our only hope for change in America, that said… we do some weird stuff.”

“Don’t have to bless the meat, if you’re on your feet.” Cmon man everyone knows this https://t.co/6krtBP2Zsz — John Crist (@johnbcrist) April 28, 2019

5. Crist is currently promoting a nationwide comedy tour this summer.

We OUT HERE! Tickets on sale now for the #upclosetour this summer!! Grab tickets before they're gone at https://t.co/kAhxP1M1sZ pic.twitter.com/XSLxRpMclG — John Crist (@johnbcrist) April 8, 2019

On April 8, Crist announced a new set of tour dates scheduled for this summer. His “Up Close” tour will take the comedian across the country with stops in California, Florida, New York, and more. The graphics on Crist’s flyer reference the popular ’90s hair gel brand Dep.

Though this will be a headlining tour, Crist has previously opened up for some big names. Crist has shared the stage with other cleaner comedians like Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, and Seth Meyers. He has also performed with some unexpected, more crass names like Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, and Adam Carolla.

His new girlfriend Alaina also has quite a few summer tour dates scheduled. This summer will see the singer making stops in the U.K. and in the states.