JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Still Together: Wedding Planning

Fans of JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette may be curious if she and boyfriend Jordan Rodgers are still together. The latest news is that the two are still going strong.

They became engaged on the reality dating series, and are now ready to tie the knot. In February, the couple revealed major wedding details on their web series Engaged With Jojo and Jordan.

“We said that 2019 was going to be the year that we set our date, so now we’re actively thinking about when the date is going to be,” Fletcher said on her show. They added that they hoped for a spring wedding.

Rodgers quipped, “All those conversations about the wedding dress, now that actually gets real.”

The couple has also dished that they want a destination wedding. E! quotes JoJo as saying, “I don’t want any red roses… [It will be] gracefully lit… We like something outdoors, something very green — florals or arrangements or trees. We love moss balls, vines. [The wedding won’t be in] the jungle, though.”

Based on their Instagram accounts, it seems the two are as in love as ever. They are even bringing their talents into renovating.

In March, they opened up to Today about deciding to keep and renovate a 1950s home they found in Dallas. On their web show, they went as far as calling themselves the next Chip and Joanna Gaines. “It was so bad, but it had so much potential,” Fletcher said of the house.

She’s even turned her laundry room into a house for her dog, Jackson.

Engaged With JoJo and Jordan is available to watch on Kin network; accessible across multiple social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Amazon.

Just because the two seem very much in love, that doesn’t mean their relationship comes without its difficulties. On their web series, they said, “I don’t think the real difficulties began until after the final rose… That’s when things really blew up for us, and we didn’t know how to prepare for that.” They added that the many infidelity rumors published in tabloids were difficult for them to handle after the season. People writes, “When one tabloid claimed Rodgers, 30, still had an active online dating profile as the two were moving into a new home together, the two found themselves in a ‘blowout fight.'”

Fletcher then told Jordan, “I don’t know if I always shared with you how it made me feel because I think there was a part of me that was scared that he would get mad at me.” But for now, the couple has gracefully navigated those obstacles and are ready to settle down.

What else is going on with weddings in Bachelor Nation? Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo will be getting married in a destination wedding this summer.

The former Bachelorette star recently took to Instagram to write, “From Solo to Abasolo…#lessthan100days. We need a wedding hashtag. Comment your best ideas please! 👰🏾🧔🏻❤️#rnb #solonomo.”