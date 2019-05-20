Jon Snow & Ghost Reunion Memes From the Game of Thrones Finale

As the Game of Thrones finale drew to a close, fans of the series were anxiously awaiting the return of one of the series’ favorite and least-represented characters: Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost.

Beware of season 8 finale spoilers below.

After Jon was sentenced to serve in the Night’s Watch, a reunion between Jon and Ghost suddenly seemed possible again. In the final minutes of the episode, once Jon reached The Wall and locked eyes with Tormund, it became apparent that he should once again return to his roots and reconnect with his direwolf, with whom he started the journey in the show’s pilot episode.

When their reunion finally happened and Jon pet his beloved Ghost, viewers understandably went nuts on Twitter. Here are some of the best memes and tweets about their reunion:

At least we got this. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/cF4GpHf1oy — Game of Thrones Memes (@Thrones_Memes) May 20, 2019

For fans that were dissatisfied with the conclusion of the series, @Thrones_Memes shared a still of the reunion, featuring a rare smile from Jon Snow as he affectionately greets his loyal pet.

Jon is not the Lord Commander, he's The King Beyond The Wall #GOT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NmiRmsnRC2 — mike yagoobian (@LEPSKEWES) May 20, 2019

@LEPSKEWES shared the same still on Twitter, paying homage to Jon Snow’s character development across the 8 seasons and acknowledging that after all he’s seen and been through, “Jon is not the Lord Commander, he’s The King Beyond The Wall.”

jon and ghost beyond the wall #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/3q4ilSSWqU — deanne mistry (@deannemistry) May 20, 2019

@deannemistry imagined Jon and Ghost’s life at (and beyond) the Wall by sharing a video of a boy and his dog dancing side-by-side.

Ghost finally got the love he deserves #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/im8ufJAOVk — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) May 20, 2019

The Twitter account @thronesfacts shared a gif of Jon and Ghost’s heartwarming reunion and reflected on the notion that, in his final on-screen moments of the series, “Ghost finally got the love he deserves.”