WATCH: Jonas Brothers Perform Sucker Mashup at Billboard Music Awards 2019 (VIDEO)

The Jonas Brothers reunited on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards stage, performing together after almost a decade apart. They performed their hit single “Sucker,” while also paying homage to the music they made individually during their time apart.

A full video will be shared below once it becomes available.

The @JonasBrothers are BACK and they just delivered an explosive #BBMAs performance 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4sKXHiDcMK — billboard (@billboard) May 2, 2019

After Kelly Clarkson announced the group’s return after a six-year hiatus and instructed the audience to get on their feet to welcome the Jonas Brothers to the stage, the music began and instead of going right into “Sucker,” as expected, Nick Jonas started on his own singing his single “Jealous.” After the first verse, his brother Joe joined him and they sang the song together.

Then, the mashup transitioned into “Cake By the Ocean,” one of the hit songs from Joe’s pop group DNCE. The crowd went wild again, and they engaged with the audience during that portion of the performance; fans of BTS excitedly pointed out on Twitter the brief exchange Joe Jonas had with the group.

Finally, as a trio, they began singing “Sucker,” and it was so clear on stage that the time apart did not negatively impact their ability to perform live together. In fact, their stage presence seems to have evolved and emerged with time, boding well for their upcoming tour.