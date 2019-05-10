Jonathan & Fernanda Breakup Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores, one of the couples from the reality series 90 Day Fiancé split up earlier this year and have officially filed for divorce. Aside from a few social media updates, both Rivera and Flores have remained mostly quiet on the details of why they split up.

Back in January, Rivera confirmed that he and Flores had separated and claimed the two hadn’t spoken since December. “My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real,” he told In Touch while discussing their relationship status. “Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card.”

Rivera said he gave the relationship everything he had. “I think that was very apparent in the show,” he revealed, according to SoapDirt. “None of that was edited, that was my heartfelt feelings. You know you can only give so much until you start giving yourself away.” “I promise you, I didn’t give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage,” he told his 273,000 followers. “I reached a point where I said, ‘I have to love myself just as much.’” So what happened between the two? While the duo didn’t give an exact reason for their split, Flores regularly talked about being homesick and missing her family on Season 6 of TLC’s hit reality show. There was also a pretty significant age gap between the two; Rivera is 32 and Flores is 21, so some fans were wondering if the 11-year age difference played a role in their marital problems. The couple have had their share of fights throughout their time on 90 Day Fiancé (see below). Despite their fights, Rivera claims they actually called it quits because Flores wanted to pursue a career in modeling and had a “change of heart” about their relationship, according to Reality TV World.

“She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck,” Rivera told a fan on Instagram.

“She decided to leave…left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things,” he added. “I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

Shortly after informing his fans about the split, Rivera canceled her affidavit of support. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram jumping for joy after canceling her visa, writing “That feeling you get when cancel the I-184 (affidavit of support) #ticketcanceled and you finish your first complete design renovation.” Rivera has since deleted the line about canceling her I-184, after receiving swift backlash from supporters who thought he was canceling her green card application.

Since the split, Flores has been living in Chicago and focusing on her fitness, and Rivera has been building his business and focusing on one of his greatest passions – cooking. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

