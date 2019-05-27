Jordyn Woods’ Cheating Scandal Update With Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods was a part of the Kardashian family and was the closest friend of Kylie Jenner when a bombshell hit. A cheating scandal broke out between Woods and Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True. And, Woods’ world exploded. Her friendship with Jenner hit a brick wall and her connection to the rest of the famous family, Khloe Kardashian in particular, was severed. Up until the scandal, Woods had been living with Jenner, in Jenner’s guest house. So, everything in her life immediately changed.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season, Kardashian finds out about the scandal and is crushed. Jenner is shown in a promo clip, admitting that her longtime BFF “f*cked up”, according to Page Six.

Today, Jenner and Woods have not repaired their close friendship but are said to have been in contact.

Just a couple of weeks ago, People reported that Kardashian talked about how Thompson’s cheating affected their relationship. Kardashian said, “Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me … It’s hard to overcome cheating. It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision.” Kardashian broke up with Thompson after the scandal, which was the second cheating scandal to hit their relationship. The other occurred days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

The cheating scandal went down in March 2019.