Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner Are Not Friends Again After Cheating Scandal

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season, Kylie Jenner and her former, longtime BFF Jordyn Woods celebrate a makeup line collaboration, along with Woods’ birthday. And, Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, makes a toast to Woods, complimenting Woods, as well as giving praise to the now-estranged duo as longtime friends. Kardashian says, “I did want to say I’m so proud of both Kylie and Jordyn. Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything. You’re so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn, and it’s such a blessing because you don’t have to share your blessings with us, but you kind of do. And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21! I’ve known you forever, and I’m so proud of you and the woman you have grown into and you’re growing into. And to see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it’s such a blessing. Congratulations on everything and this’ll be a huge success!”

Unfortunately for Jenner and Kardashian, their tightly bonded relationship with Woods fell apart when the news broke that Woods had cheated with Kardashian’s baby daddy and now-ex, Tristan Thompson. Jenner and Woods were living together, so that was over, and the two did practically everything together. In addition to devastating Kardashian, it surely caused great upset for Jenner, who keeps a very small circle of friends. The cheating scandal went down in March 2019.

After receiving a ton of hate on social media, Woods sat down to do an online interview with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith. In the interview, she admitted to a kiss with Thompson but nothing else. Kardashian immediately spoke out online, accusing Woods of being a liar and breaking up her relationship, though this wasn’t the first time that Thompson had cheated on her. Kardashian then changed up her words a bit, writing on Twitter, “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, People reported that Kardashian talked about how Thompson’s cheating affected their relationship. Kardashian said, “Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me … It’s hard to overcome cheating. It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision.” Unfortunately for the couple, they called it quits after the incident with Woods.

Kardashian has been focusing on her daughter, True Thompson, who recently celebrated her first birthday. True’s father, Tristan Thompson was present for her birthday party.