Josh Murray Today: Is He Dating Anyone New? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Josh Murray, the winner of Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2014, doesn’t appear to be dating anybody at the moment, by the looks of his social media accounts.

Murray and Dorfman have had a tumultuous relationship since breaking their engagement off in 2015. Not only did Dorfman write a memoir about her failed relationship with Murray – titled “It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After” – Murray recently threw some shade at Dorfman earlier this year after he posted a picture of his proposal to Dorfman with a purple devil emoji covering her face.

“Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel,” Murray captioned the since-deleted Instagram post, according to the outlets. He also reportedly tried to make it clear to followers that he was joking by adding a few hashtags: “#isthisnotfunny… #doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019.”

Geez. The jerk store called and they’re running out of you. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/iV5xhXXI7T — One On Ones N' Roses (@on_roses) January 8, 2019

Murray took to the social media site to apologize for the post, claiming he had received dozens of angry messages and a lot of backlash over the “joke.”

“Apparently my post made some waves, in a bad way,” he said, according to USA Today. “I thought it was just funny; I thought it was humorous, but apparently it wasn’t very humorous.”

He added: “I guess I’m not very funny. I was trying to be funny in a halfhearted way, but everybody takes it so seriously, and that’s my fault. I should know better. Tsk, tsk.”

Before he took the picture down, he predicted he would delete it so he didn’t hurt anybody’s feelings. “I’m probably gonna have to take that down. Getting in trouble for it,” he said. “A lot of people, at least my friends are like, ‘No, leave it up,’ but if it’s hurting people’s feelings, I don’t ever want to do that.”

After calling off their engagement in 2015, Dorfman published her memoir; in it, she described Murray as controlling and described her time on The Bachelorette at length. Murray called her claims about their relationship “fiction” after the book was released.

Murray actually went on to star on Bachelor in Paradise, where he met and proposed to his second ex-fiance, Amanda Stanton. After the former baseball player and Dorfman split up, he joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise and proposed to Amanda on Season 3; however, that engagement ended as well in January, 2017. Ironically, both Stanton and Dorfman have struck up a friendship since both relationships ended with Murray.

Since his split with both women, Murray hasn’t been romantically linked with anybody for significant lengths of time that we have found. Judging by his Instagram page, he is enjoying life as a single man by promoting different products he endorses, hanging with his dog, and spending time with his family.

The Bachelorette reunion special airs on ABC tonight, May 6, at 8/7c.

