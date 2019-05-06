Are Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Still Together?

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are still together. The couple, who met after their respective seasons of The Bachelorette, has been dating for several months now and things seem to be going great between them.

Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, whom she met on her season of The Bachelorette. The two were together for a couple of years but ultimately decided that they weren’t happy together and went their separate ways. A short while later, Bristowe and Tartick took their relationship public.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bristowe Recently Gushed About Tartick to E! News

Things between Bristowe and Tartick seem to be getting better and better as they get to know each other more. Bristowe simply couldn’t help but gush about her new guy in an interview with E!

“Jason is the most stable human being I’ve ever met in my life. He is an absolute rock for me. I’ve never met anyone like that. I don’t even know how to put it into worlds of the kind of person he is. He’s just the kind of person that your dad would hope you would marry. He’s everything. He’s hilarious. He’s so driven. He’s smart. He’s well-spoken. He loves his family. He’s romantic. Like, he’s everything,” Bristowe recently told E! News.

And this certainly isn’t the first time that Bristowe has gushed about Tartick. She is very open and honest about her feelings and often writes sweet things about her new romance on Instagram.

They Do the Long Distance Relationship Thing

Bristowe had moved to Nashville, Tennessee, with Booth and that’s the city that she currently calls home. Tartick lives in Seattle, Washington, which means the couple has to do the long-distance thing — but it hasn’t been too bad.

“I think healthy communication is what makes long distance work and a lot of Facetimes. To be honest, we’ve been really fortunate enough to fly and travel and be able to meet up on the weekends so I still get to see him quite a bit for doing long distance—especially given that we are from Seattle to Nashville. We’re pretty lucky,” Bristowe told E!

The couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions and has visited quite a few different cities together, including Boston and New York. The couple often shares sweet moments that they experience together on their respective Instagram accounts.

Fans Were Upset About Bristowe’s Split From Shawn Booth but Have Embraced Her Relationship With Tartick

When fans first learned that Bristowe and Booth had split, it was a tough go. Many were super upset to find out that the two didn’t make it, as they were a favorite from the show. However, it didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation to embrace Bristowe’s new relationship — and that might be because of how happy she and Tartick are.

“I really couldn’t believe how many people were supporting us and could genuinely see the happiness between us. I just always know that at the end of the day, I think I knew for the past half of the year that [my last relationship] wasn’t going to work and I tried to make it work and at the end of the day, he just couldn’t see himself with me,” she told E! News.

