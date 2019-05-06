Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall’s Break Up Story

If you think way back to Season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, you may remember that Kaitlyn Bristowe was the show’s lead. Her final two contestants were Shawn Booth (whom she chose but has since broken up with) and Nick Viall.

In an episode of her podcast, Off The Vine, Kaitlyn admits that she didn’t want Nick to be in her final two. She says on the pod, “I wanted my final two to be Ben and Shawn because I knew I would hurt Nick,” she explained. “But I couldn’t because then apparently it would’ve been boring, my season, and at that point I was like, ‘Whatever, it was going to be Shawn.’”

Speaking to People after the breakup, Viall shared, “I was in shock. And then reality set in, and I felt that hurt and pain. It sucked.”

Fans thought Kaitlyn and Shawn would go on to be together forever, but in November 2018, E! News confirmed that the two had split up. In a joint statement, the couple wrote, “After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Now, Kaitlyn is dating another member of Bachelor Nation, Jason Tartick. The two confirmed they were seeing each other on The Today Show in late January, and in April, Bristowe spoke to People about their first hookup. “The first time Jason and I ever hooked up… the first time we actually felt romantic towards each other, we meet up and it’s hot and heavy.”

Jason and Kaitlyn met on her podcast. Tartick explained, “We were friends. A little banter here and there and friendship turned into a relationship.”

Shawn, it seems, is still single. His Instagram doesn’t show any romantic photographs of him with other women.