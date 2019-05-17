Are Kalani & Asuelu Still Together on ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Good news, 90 Day Fiancé fans, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are still together! The pair, who made their debut during season six of the series, recently celebrated their one-year-old son’s birthday.

The reality stars captioned an Instagram photo of the family, “Happy first birthday to my Joodle-Bop… Can’t wait to share his birthday weekend vlog with you all!”

On May 7, Kalani and Asuelu welcomed their second child into the world. On a vlog on Youtube, the new mother shared that their son arrived on Tuesday, May 7, at 9:11 am in a medicine-free birth. On Instagram, Kalani wrote, “Our baby was worth the contractions.”

Kalani and Asuelu met while on vacation in Samoa– Asuelu worked at the resort where Kalani was visiting. Kalani, an Orange County native, was raised Mormon.

In the words of E!, “Kalani was taught to save herself for marriage, but lost her virginity to Asuelu and got pregnant with his child.” At the time, Kalani was 29 and Asuelu was 23.

In an interview with People, Kalani shared that she and her husband come from “completely different worlds.” “The first time I met Asuelu was when I was on vacation in Samoa. He was the activities director at the resort I was staying at,” she explained. “He kind of semi-stalked me around the resort, but it was really sweet. He’d watch after me when I was swimming in the pool or if I was walking around.”

Kalani added, “Then one of the nights I saw him shirtless and I was like, ‘Okay, this could work’… After my second visit to Samoa to see Asuelu, I felt like I found someone I loved and I wanted to experience [sex] with him. So we did the deed.”

In March, Kalani took to Instagram to write that she was struggling “both mentally and physically” with her pregnancy. She wrote, “I haven’t done many pregnancy updates because I haven’t been doing very well both mentally and physically… I’m so thankful that my mom’s in town for a while so I can have a break and finally start nesting. I’m fortunate to have such strong women in my life who help me when I’m struggling. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

90 Day Fiance debuted in January 2014, and is still going strong today. The show has resulted in a number of spinoff series, like 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Be sure to tune into 90 Day Fiance tonight at 9pm ET/PT.