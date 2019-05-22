Kathryn Dennis Boyfriend News 2019: She and Hunter Price Are Dating

Kathryn Dennis has been seen with baby daddy Thomas Ravenel over the years but the two have long been split. Ravenel is currently facing legal issues and Dennis continues to star on the Bravo reality show Southern Charm. She is a mother to Ravenel’s two young children and she is also dating a new man.

In fact, Dennis is dating former America’s Got Talent singer Hunter Price and she recently talked about their relationship on Watch What Happens Live. When a fan called in to the show, Dennis was asked about her relationship with Price and she said, “It’s good. Everything is great between us but there are no bells ringing anytime soon for me.” The couple met on New Year’s Eve and have been dating since January 2019.

On WWHL, Dennis was also asked if Ravenel and Price had met yet and Dennis confirmed that they had. Dennis revealed, “Yes, and it was extremely awkward. Thomas knows very much who he is and he walked up to him and said, ‘Who are you? Oh. Nice to meet you.’ And that was it. That was at Kensie’s birthday party and that was that.”

Currently, Ravenel and Dennis are embroiled in a custody battle. According to People, in the custody fight, Ravenel has claimed that Price has moved in with Dennis and sometimes cares for their children. Ravenel reportedly wants Dennis’ visitation rights suspended until Price moves out and no longer stays overnight.

So, who is Hunter Price, the man Dennis is dating? Price is a country musician and songwriter who competed on season 13 of America’s Got Talent.

On Southern Charm this season, Dennis and Ravenel’s ups and downs are still a topic of conversation, at times. But, the season kicks off with rumors that Dennis and fellow cast member Whitney Sudler-Smith slept together again. Their co-stars try to get answers out of Sudler-Smith, who appears to be avoiding the question. Whether they did or did not have sex over the summer of 2018, that was months before Dennis even met Price.

As Ravenel and the Bravo network have cut ties, Dennis now has her time to shine. Without Ravenel on the show, Dennis told People, “To be honest with you, it’s nice to have an area where I can just be me. I’ve been in the shadow of someone, and really a product of what they want and need for so long. This year, I’m finally able to show who I am. Well, [I’m] trying to figure that out too, who I am. It’s been a while.”