How Kathryn Dennis & Boyfriend Hunter Price Make Their Long-Distance Relationship Work

Kathryn Dennis has moved on from baby daddy Thomas Ravenel (with whom she has two kids) and she is now dating boyfriend Hunter Price. She talks about her new relationship on season 6 of Southern Charm and dishes to her co-stars about her new man. Some may recognize Price as a singer from season 13 of America’s Got Talent. He currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee and met Dennis on New Year’s Eve, so the two have been dating since January 2019.

Recently, Dennis spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her boyfriend and said, “I never believed in love at first sight, but if I could imagine what it feels like, this would be it … I went to Nashville, [Tennessee,] with some friends and we had dinner and they invited this guy, and they said he was single, good looking and a hard worker, all the things I have been looking for and never found. We just hit it off. And he’s kind of weird like me. I have a very peculiar sense of humor and he has the exact same one. For the first time in my life, it feels super natural. And I feel really, really safe with him, being vulnerable. I could go on and on, but he’s great.”

She said that after meeting Price, she had dinner with some of her Southern Charm co-stars and told them that she is going to marry Price one day.

With Dennis living in Charleston and Price in Nashville, they have to carry out a long-distance relationship but are making it work, according to Dennis, who has said, “I don’t know [how], but it’s working. I tried to Google it, ‘Dating long distance, what do you do?,’ but at the end of the day, it just is what it is. That’s where his work is. I’m here with my children. We make time to visit each other.”

Prior to meeting Price, Dennis was reportedly dating Florida politician Joe Abruzzo, according to Yahoo Finance.