Were Kathryn Dennis & Thomas Ravenel Ever Married? No.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have been had a tumultuous relationship over the course of Southern Charm‘s five seasons. They’ve been lovers, co-parents, and now, they are battling each other for the custody of their two children. All this drama has led some fans to wonder about their marital status. Were Kathryn and Thomas ever married?

No, the reality TV couple have never been married. Kathryn and Thomas dated, and lived together for long periods of time, but they were never legally bound as husband and wife. They met on the first season of Southern Charm in 2014, and quickly sparked up an intense relationship. Kathryn was 21 at the time, and Thomas was 52.

Kathryn & Thomas Have Never Been Legally Married

Kathryn told People Magazine that Thomas hid her away when she became pregnant with their daughter Kensington. “I was removed,” she said. “He moved me immediately to a different state, kept my pregnancy a secret until the day I gave birth.” She went on to say that she never felt supported by Thomas, even after she gave birth.

“I felt sad and scared and lonely and confused and quarantined and isolated,” she admitted. “I was just trying to understand what was going on with the other person —feeling actually happy looking at my child while the other person was not necessarily present, even mentally. I’d cry a lot, it was all new. I didn’t have anyone.”

The Couple Are Currently In a Custody Battle for Their 2 Children

Kathryn and Thomas moved in with each other in 2015, but frequent arguments, coupled with the accusations that Thomas was romancing fellow cast member Landon, led to them living apart by the time their son St. Julien Rembert was born on November 9. They officially ended their relationship in 2016.

In 2018, Thomas was arrested for an assault and battery case that was opened back in 2015 by the couple’s former nanny, Dawn. Months later, Us Weekly reported that a second woman accused him of sexual assault. He is currently awaiting trial, and will not be featured on the new season of Southern Charm as a result.

Thomas’ Pending Legal Trial Has Led to Him Being Wiped from the Season 6 Cast

Kathryn told Entertainment Tonight that she’s become “numb” to Thomas’ actions and legal troubles. “Nothing surprises me,” she admitted. “It’s unfortunate that negative things happen and they’re talked about, but it’s a part of my life at this point. So I keep living in my bubble and move on. Moving forward!”

In the trailer for the season 6 premiere, Kathryn alludes to her custody battle with Thomas. She even considers the possibility of requesting full custody, which is something she doesn’t want to do to her kids. “If [Thomas] goes to jail, I’ll be a single mom, it’s just, like, overwhelming,” she says through tears.