Kelly Clarkson Kids & Family: She & Her Husband Have 4 Children Together

Kelly Clarkson is the host of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In addition to being an extremely talented and accomplished recording artist and a coach on NBC's hit singing competition The Voice, Clarkson is also mother to two children and two step-children.

Kelly Clarkson married her husband Brandon Blackstock in 2013. In addition to the two young children they had together, River Rose (4 years old) and Remington Alexander (3 years old), she also is step-mom to Brandon’s children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, teenagers Seth and Savannah. Seth and Savannah live with Kelly and Brandon, and Clarkson has made it clear in interviews and on social media that she has a close relationship with all four of her children.

Before she even became pregnant with River, Kelly talked about how much she enjoyed being a mom to Seth and Savannah. According to People Magazine, she told Ryan Seacrest in 2013 “I have a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old now … after being single for six years… We all live together and everything. It’s so different, but it’s perfect. They’re awesome, and I actually really dig the mom thing.”

The family of 6 appeared together a few days ago for the UglyDoll animated movie premiere; Clarkson voices one of the characters. According to E!, that event was the first time Clarkson brought all four children to that kind of public event. She said her middle two children show the most interest in being in the spotlight, and reflected on the family’s experience, saying “Before we walked on the carpet, I was telling all four kids, my husband and I were going, OK, they’re going to start screaming my name. And it’s kinda scary for kids. I was like, ‘They’re gonna scream my name so loud and it’s gonna be kinda odd, but just keep smiling and just keep swimming!’ Anyway, my daughter pauses for a moment, the youngest, and was like, ‘Why are they only screaming your name?'”

Although Clarkson mostly uses her Instagram for professional purposes (it’s full of The Voice-related posts right now, while the show is airing its 16th season), she makes sure to share photos of her kids and proud mom moments with her 4.1 million followers.

Last year, when River was only 3 years old, Clarkson told People that “She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone. She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.” She is raising both girls to be strong individuals and, according to Country Living, she revealed to CBS8 that Savannah comes to her with questions about life and love.

According to RadarOnline, Blackstock’s ex-wife Ashley (the mother of Savannah and Seth) told them in 2014 that she and Kelly “have a wonderful relationship. I love Kelly and we get along great, and my husband and I hang out with them all the time.” After River was born, Ashley wrote on Facebook “Earlier today I got to see the 3rd most precious baby in my life… River Rose Blackstock! It’s a love I can’t explain, she is apart of my kids… Chris and I have a unique relationship with our ex’s and their spouses only God inspired.”

