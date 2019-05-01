How Long Has Kelly Clarkson Been Married to Her Husband?

Kelly Clarkson is one of the biggest names in music, and fans of the singer know all about her marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

The two tied the knot in 2013, and have four children together, including two from Brandon’s previous marriage.

For those who aren’t well-acquainted with the music manager, Blackstock is no stranger to the industry. His father, Narvel Blackstock, is Clarkson’s manager, and inspired his son to follow in his same career path.

Narvel Blackstock was once married to Reba McEntire, making her the stepmother of Brandon. Thus, Kelly is Reba’s daughter-in-law. Interestingly enough, Brandon Blackstock is also Blake Shelton’s manager.

In an interview with Kiss-FM in October 2012, Kelly talked about the first time she met Blackstock. She shared, “We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, Oh, we’re so getting married. I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl.” The two were reintroduced by Narvel in 2012, and the rest is history.

The couple had their first date on February 11, 2012, and in May, they went public with their relationship. She told US Weekly at the time, “I’m so happy now. I love that I’m in a relationship right now. I’m too happy! He’s ruining my creativity! I’m writing all this happy sh*t! It’s killing me…” In December 2012, Brandon popped the question.

I'M ENGAGED!!!!! I wanted y'all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever :) — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 15, 2012

Around that time, Blake Shelton told the Huffington Post that he is the one who pushed Brandon to propose to Clarkson. “I told Brandon, ‘Man, you need to grow up and you figure out that you need to marry this girl.” He added, “I am going on the record saying, I will do the music at the wedding or whatever you want to do, I’ll be that guy. I will play for four hours if I have to, cause you need to get you[r] head out of your ass and ask that girl to marry you.”

Kelly and Brandon were married at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee.

Raising four children has been no easy feat. In a 2016 interview with Today, Kelly opened up about how helpful Brandon is when it comes to managing her busy schedule. “I married someone who’s good at saying, ‘If you want to do this with the kids, let’s do this thing now, and that thing with the kids later.’ Having a partner in life who helps me map it out is so important.”

She continued, “I’m a parent, that’s the key thing. That doesn’t mean we can’t have fun, but I talk to my 2-year-old like an adult. I don’t baby her. I don’t baby our 9-year-old, either. My mom did that to me, and I turned out all right. Of course, I could still screw it up.”