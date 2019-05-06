Kevin Manno, Ali Fedotowsky’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky’s husband is radio host and on-air personality Kevin Manno. The couple wed in 2017 and has two young children together.

Manno is currently on iHeart Radio’s Valentine in the Morning, which airs weekdays from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. in southern California. He and his wife live in Studio City, California, with their two children, Molly and Riley.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Met Fedotowsky on the Set of Her Travel Show 1st Look

Kevin Manno met his now-wife back in 2013 on the set of her then-show, 1st Look. The two ended up becoming friends and their friendship blossomed into a relationship.

“We just met and we became friends. We’ve been friends for a long time and then one thing led to the next,” Manno told E! News in 2013.

Flash forward two years and Manno proposed to the former Bachelorette, who was previously engaged to Roberto Martinez. Fedotowsky made the announcement on her blog, Ali Luvs.

“So excited to share that Kevin asked me to be his wife and I said YES!!! No actually, I screamed yes. Ha! He proposed yesterday and we had the most beautiful, magical day with our closest friends and can’t wait to celebrate with family back home,” she wrote at the time.

2. He & Fedotowsky Exchanged Vows at a Beachside Resort & Are Parents to 2 Kids

In March 2017, Manno married Fedotowsky in a beachside wedding. The couple exchanged vows at L.A.’s Terranea Resort. The location overlooks the Pacific Ocean and offers stunning views.

“Gracefully poised on 102 oceanfront acres and surrounded by romantic blue waves, Terranea is where your fantasy wedding in Southern California becomes reality,” reads the venue’s website, in part.

Fedotowsky shared her special day with Us Weekly, giving the magazine some details and letting everyone know just how thrilled she was to become Mrs. Manno.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always imagined what my wedding day would be like. Today has been far better than anything I could have dreamt up. Kevin is the one true love of my life, and I feel insanely lucky to call him my husband. I am honored to be Mrs. Manno,” she told the outlet.

The Mannos welcomed their daughter, Molly, in 2016, before their wedding. They welcomed their son, Riley, in 2018.

3. He Moved to Chicago After College & Launched His Career

Manno was born and raised in the midwest. He attended North Central College in Illinois. While in college, he interned at WKQX-FM Q101. He stayed with the station for eight years, becoming a DJ after his 2005 college graduation.

Manno moved to Chicago on a full-time basis to further pursue his career in broadcasting. Things kept looking up for Manno, who ended up inking a deal with MTV in 2010; he hosted The Seven alongside Julie Alexandria. The stint was short, however, and MTV canceled the program after just five months.

4. He Was a Host on a ‘Dance Moms’ Spinoff & Currently Is a Host on iHeart Radio’s Valentine in the Morning

After leaving MTV behind, Manno got another cool job opportunity; he was a host on Lifetime’s Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition — a spinoff of Dance Moms.

“Kevin Manno is the host of a new reality show on the cable/satellite network Lifetime, ‘Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,’ which premiered October 9. The show is a spin-off of the popular Lifetime reality series ‘Dance Moms.’ The 10-week program showcases a dozen young dancers between ages 6 and 13, each competing for a $100,000 grand prize and scholarship to New York’s famed Joffrey Ballet School. Judges of the competition include ‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller, Lady Gaga choreographer Richard Jackson, and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin,” reads his bio on the North Central College website.

Manno is currently a staple on Valentine in the Morning, a radio talk show that brought Manno on in 2015.

Additionally, Manno is very active on social media and has his very own Instagram live segment (if you will) called New Music Fridays. Each Friday, Manno sits in his car and gives fans a taste of new music that was released.

5. He Was Previously Married to Kris Mathes

Manno was previously married to Kris Mathes, a Chicagoan. The two married in 2011 but split the following year. Not much is known about the former couple’s relationship or why their marriage didn’t work. It’s also unknown if the pair parted ways amicably.

You can see a photo from Kevin and Kris’ wedding here.

Little is known about Mathes and her current relationship status. However, a LinkedIn page that appears to belong to her shows that she has worked for a company called D.L. Couch since 2012. She is currently listed at the company’s Central Division Manager. The page also shows that she graduated from Indiana University Bloomington in 2005.