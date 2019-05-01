Who Is Khalid Dating? Does the 2019 Billboard Music Award Nominee Have a Girlfriend?

Tonight are the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Khalid is nominated in 6 categories. The chart-topping recording artist will also be performing during the award show.

In spite of the romantic nature of many of Khalid’s music, he does not appear to currently be in a relationship. In fact, since stepping into the spotlight a few years ago, Khalid has not gone public with any relationships, though that hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading.

In 2017, when he released his debut album American Teen, Khalid did open up about his dating history to Teen Vogue. Khalid, who was only 19 at the time, talked about his high school heartbreak when his family moved cities, saying “I had to break-up with my girlfriend of four years when I moved and suddenly all of the friends I had made in New York weren’t there anymore. As a response I wrote ‘Saved,’ which is a story of resentment and loneliness.”

After recording “Love Lies” in collaboration with Normani (who rose to fame as a solo artist after getting her start in the girl group Fifth Harmony), many fans began to speculate and hope for the two to come out as a couple.

Normani told Billboard that she and Khalid had been “friends for a minute” when they decided to collaborate, adding “It kind of happened really organically and it’s just two genuine friends making music for the sake of the art. I remember him telling me, he was like, ‘Yo, I want this to be my favorite song. Let’s not even go into it trying to create a hit.’ If it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be, but it’s genuinely my favorite song at the moment right now.”

During a radio interview with Hot 97, Normani was questioned again about her relationship with Khalid and the potential for something romantic to develop. In response, she said “The thing is, we don’t even take each other that seriously. Like, we were on Fallon, and there’s supposed to be this super serious part at the end where we’re supposed to look at each other, right? And it’s supposed to be this tension. We laughed. Because we don’t take each other seriously in that way. I love him so, so much but we’re the best of friends.”

Although Instagram can sometimes serve as a clue when determining if a celebrity has a relationship they’re keeping private, Khalid uses his social media account almost entirely for professional and promotional purposes. Normani last showed up on his social media in February, in a photo with Beyonce and Jayz, but the post gave no suggestion that their relationship status had changed.

That being said, who Khalid brings as a date to the Billboard Music Awards, if he brings anyone at all, could further fuel rumors about his relationship status. Look out for clues on the red carpet, or in his acceptance speech if he wins in any of the 6 categories for which he’s being honored.

Tune in to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards tonight on NBC at 8/7c.