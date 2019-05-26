Why Doesn’t Khloe Kardashian Trust Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has had a rough year when it comes to relationships and trusting men. Her baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her mere days before she gave birth to their daughter True, and when news broke that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Tristan, it was insult to injury. Considering the circumstances, it’s not hard to understand why Khloe is more on guard than usual when it comes to her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

After meeting at a friend’s party in 2014, Kris, 63, officially started dating Corey, 38, in 2015, and except for a brief split in 2017, the couple is still going strong. While at first, it took some time for Kim Kardashian to come around to Corey, who’s now best friends with her husband Kanye West, Kourtney was a big fan of his for the get-go. However, Khloe and Corey never really hit it off. “When Corey and my mom started dating I was definitely skeptical because my mom just got out of a 24-year marriage,” Khloe explained on Keeping Up with Kardashians, “and I was just being protective.”

While Khloe eventually warmed up to Corey, she even went on couples’ vacation with Kris and Corey back in September when she was still with Tristan, but they again butted heads. During last season of KUWTK, Khloe felt Corey was being rude and avoiding her. In an attempt to clear the air, she sat down to dinner with guy who’s 25 years her mother’s junior. And even with Kourtney in attendance, things did not go well.

Corey said, “I like all of y’all, but y’all are girls. I’m a dude and I know how that shit can go. I’m a young dude dating your mom. Y’all are not really my f*cking kids. We are technically peers.”



While quite some time has passed since that incredibly awkward dinner, their feud again comes to a head on Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, after Kris invites Corey along to what Khloe believed would be a “girl’s weekend.” Arriving to Palm Springs with best friend Malika and daughter True, the reality star can barely hide her disappointment upon seeing Corey’s face answering the door.

Khloe’s weariness of her mom’s boyfriend seems to genuinely come from a good place. Not only does Khloe want to protect Kris, she doesn’t want Corey ruining their close mother-daughter relationship. She is hurt that Corey isn’t making a concerted effort to have a relationship with her, and that Kris appears to just be standing by as the situation worsens.

While Khloe’s distrust of Corey lingers, he and Kris are still together. The couple is currently spending Memorial Day in Monaco, with newly single Kendall Jenner and Kourtney in tow. Noticeably absent? Khloe.

READ NEXT: LISTEN: Young Thug Drops New Track ‘The London’ Feat. Travis Scott & J.Cole