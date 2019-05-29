WATCH: Kodi Lee’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Performance (VIDEO)

At the end of the season 14 premiere of America’s Got Talent, new judge Gabrielle Union gave her Golden Buzzer to Kodi Lee. The contestant, who is blind and autistic, sang and played piano, moving the judges and audience to tears and sending them to their feet as the audition song concluded.

When it was Kodi’s turn to perform, he walked onto the stage with the support of his mom and his cane and introduced himself as 22-year-old Kodi Lee. His mom then introduced herself as Tina Lee. When Union asked Kodi what he was going to do for them, he said “I’m going to sing a song for you on the piano.”

After the other judges spoke to Kodi and his mom, praising his awe-inspiring performance, it was Gabrielle Union’s turn to speak: “I’m a new judge this season and I’m also a new mom this year. It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars, and the rainbows, and tonight I’m gonna give you something special.”

If you are interested in watching more of Kodi’s incredible performances, he has a YouTube channel for covers he has done accompanying himself on the piano as he sings.