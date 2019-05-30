Kodi Lee’s Band Midnight Satellites Sells Out Shows Post ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Performance

Hands down, the biggest performance from America’s Got Talent Season 14 premiere was that of Kodi Lee. The blind, autistic music savant from Southern California stole the judges and the audiences heart with his Golden Buzzer performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You,” and while he’s going straight to the live show portion of the competition, the cover band he performs with back home, Midnight Satellites, is also on the receiving on of his big night of success.

The 22-year-old musician has been performing with the Temecula-based band, Midnight Satellites, for quite some time, and since his moving performance on AGT, which had judge Julianne Hough in tears, the band’s upcoming shows at The Shamrock Club in Murrieta, California, and Old Town Blues Club in Temecula, are nearly sold out. While everyone is obviously excited to cheer on their hometown hero, it’s unclear if Kodi himself will be performing at these shows.

The Golden Buzzer winner had a show scheduled at Gourmet Italia Restaurant, a location he’s performed at for years, but when we called to see if we could get tickets to his show on June 2, we were informed that the show had to be cancelled due to his current contractual agreement with AGT. When asked if the show would soon be rescheduled, no one at Gourmet Italia could say for sure.

When we called the Shamrock Rock Club to see if there were still tickets available for Midnight Satellites’ show on June 7, there were only a few seats left. However, as to whether or not Kodi would be there performing with Midnight Satellites, it was again unsure.

Kodi has been performing locally both solo and with Midnight Satellites for years, and according to his website, he already had his entire summer booked with shows. While locals are sad to learn their favorite hometown musician may be unavailable, it’s far outweighed by excitement for Kodi’s future, and knowing all of America is learning what they’ve known along, that he’s meant to be a huge star.



Right before Kodi’s premiere debut on AGT, he performed with two shows with the band at the Lorimar Winery, and Miramonte Winery, in Temecula over Memorial Day Weekend. The band originally formed in 2013, with bandmates Salvatore Spinelli, Brennan Kilpatrick, Ryan Kilpatrick, and Nick Seiwert. Before Kodi joined, the alternative rock band released a full-length record, Past, Present Future, with five original songs in 2015. Kodi came on board around 2017, and based on his numerous Instagram posts, performing with Midnight Satellites was one of his favorite gigs.

While the band might have to book a new singer and keyboardist for the foreseeable future, no one seems to mind. They’re cheering on for Kodi to be named the Season 14 champion of AGT, even if it means their star singer is currently unavailable to jam.

READ NEXT: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Sophie Pecora: How Shane Dawson Propelled Her Music Career