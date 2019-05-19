Laine Hardy Vs. Alejandro Aranda: Who Will Win ‘American Idol’?

The 2019 finale of American Idol airs tonight on the ABC network, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT, with the results of the winner being announced live. There are three contestants left in the mix – Madison VanDenburg, Laine Hardy, and Alejandro Aranda. But, based on the fan votes throughout the season, the judges’ reactions, and each of their performances, we think the odds are in favor of one of the male contestants.

When Alejandro Aranda auditioned for the show this season, his audition went viral and judge Katy Perry said that she could see him winning this season. Aranda has a soft style and often makes popular songs his own, with the renditions he delivers. He also has performed several of his own, original songs this season. Sometimes, when contestants perform their own music, rather than popular or well-known songs, the audience’s response isn’t as favorable. Aranda has beat the odds in that sense.

As for Laine Hardy, he was a contestant on the show last season but he didn’t make it nearly as far in the competition as he has this season. Hardy actually was not auditioning this season. He appeared with a friend, to play back up guitar for her audition but the judges pleaded with him to audition. Fortunately for Hardy, his vocals, confidence and performance skills had greatly evolved and he won of the judges. He has also adapted a new style, rocking fun and stylish blazers on stage each week.

For weeks, Gold Derby has reported that Aranda was the front-runner and the one to beat, but new votes from readers have proven Hardy could take the win.

When it comes to the songs that each of these guys has delivered throughout the season, read on below for the rundown:

Alejandro Aranda on “American Idol”

Top 40: “Yellow” by Coldplay

Top 20: “I Fall Apart” by Post Malone for the solo and he performed with Ben Harper on “There Will Be A Light” by Harper for the top 20 duet.

Top 14: “One Dance” by Drake was the first song and then he performed his original song “Cholo Love”.

Top 10 Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”

Top 8 Song: For his performances, he sang “Under Pressure” by Queen and then did a duet with fellow contestant Walker Burroughs, singing “Mrs. Robinson”.

Top 6 Song 1: “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane was one of his songs for this show and he also performed an original song called “Poison”.

Top 5 Song 1: For the top 5, he performed three songs – “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” by Elton John; “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley and the Wailers; and “Blesser”, which is an original song.

Laine Hardy on “American Idol”

Top 40: “Come Together” by The Beatles

Top 20: He sang “Bring It On Home” by Sonny Boy Williamson for his solo performance and for his duet, he performed with Elle King on “The Weight” by The Band.

Top 14 Song 1: “That’s Alright Mama by Elvis Presley was his first performance for the top 14, followed by a performance of “Hurricane”.

Top 10 Song: “Oo-De-Lally” from “Robin Hood”

Top 8 Song: He performed “Fat Bottomed Girls” by Queen and did a duet with fellow contestant Laci Kaye Booth, singing “Jackson”.

Top 6 Song: “I Don’t Need No Doctor” by Ray Charles was one of his performances and the other was “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry.

Top 5 Song: For the top 5 performances, Hardy sang “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” by Elton John, “Can’t You See” by the Marshall Tucker Band, and “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

So, who do you think will be the winner this season? The fan-favorite or the front-runner?