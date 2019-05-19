Laine Hardy’s Family & Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Only two contestants in American Idol history have ever gotten rejected one season and returned for the next cycle to win the whole thing, but thats exactly what Top 3 finalist Laine Hardy is looking to do on Sunday. The 18-year-old from Louisiana reluctantly returned to the competition series after helping his friend Ashton Gill audition, but with a fresh look, a new set of teeth, and a fine collection of tailored suits, the Elvis look-a-like is now the favorite to win.

For the Season 17 finale, all of Hardy’s biggest fans will be in the audience hoping host Ryan Seacrest announces him as the next winner: his family. Proudly posting on social media pictures of them rocking t-shirts and hats with “Laine” emblazoned on the front, his grandmother, mother Cindy Lou, father, Barry, big brother, Kyle Hardy, who also sings and plays guitar, and older sister, Brittany Banta.

Laine loves hanging out with Brittany’s daughters, going hunting with Kyle, and regularly shares his love and appreciation for his parents on Instagram. And as for Laine’s current girlfriend, Sydney Becnel she’s also received the honor of his family’s approval. On Saturday, the entire Hardy clan, including Sydney, boarded a flight to Los Angeles for the Idol finale, and while they’re hoping Laine wins, both his mother and sister are also cheering on fellow Top 3 finalist, Alejandro Aranda.

Here’s what you need to know about Laine Hardy’s family:

1. Laine’s Older Sister Calls Girlfriend Sydney Her ‘Future Sister-in Law’

While figuring out exactly who Laine’s girlfriend has been a hot topic of interest as the singer competes on Idol, rest assured that Sydney Becnel has his received his family’s approval. Laine’s older sister Brittany posted a photo on Instagram of Laine and Sydney, along with their broth Kyle and his girlfriend, captioning the photo: “When we’re at the family Christmas party and they try to tell me I can’t be in the picture with them…it’s like my brothers forget who they’re dealing with…like do u NOT remember all the years of being siblings with me. My first picture with my future sis in law’s!!!”

Becnel is so proud of her man, and has filled her Instagram with photos of the couple. Sydney has travelled to see Laine perform in person throughout the entire competition, and joined the entire family, along with contestant Laci Kaye Booth’s family, out for dinner.

2. Laine’s Father Barry Runs BDH Construction LLC

Laine’s father is not a musician, but he’s a successful general contractor for BDH Construction LLC, in Livingston, Louisiana. The business builds dreams from the ground up, and reviews on the company’s Facebook Page personally thank Barry for his hard work.



3. Laine’s Mother Cindy is a Real Estate Agent

Laine has a lot of love and respect for his father Barry, and for his birthday, took him to see Lynyrd Skynyrd perform in Baton Rouge. While Barry isn’t huge on social media, on his Instagram, he has posted one photo, but on Facebook, he put up a whole series of Laine playing guitar from nine years ago, which confirms that his sone has been talented since he first picked up a guitar.

While Laine’s father builds houses, his mother Cindy sells them. With Property First Reality Group, Cindy shares not only new posting on her business’s Facebook page, but DIY tips and helpful information on mortgages. With Property First, she sells home all around the Baton Rouge area, including Prairieville, Denham Springs, and Geismar.

Laine credits his mother much of his success, and the two are incredibly close. Throughout the Idol audition process, Cindy has also grown close to her son’s fellow Top 3 contestant, Alejandra Aranda, and is cheering him on, as well. She captioned a photo of the the two of them writing, “I feel like your second mom!”

4. Laine Has Four Adorable Nieces that Love Him a Lot

While Laine’s sister Brittany was able to fly out to Disneyland to surprise her baby brother as he competes on Idol, a few of his biggest were unable to make the trip, her daughters, Demi, Braylon, and Brielle. And like their uncle, they all hang out together barefoot in the Bayou.

Brittany, who’s married to Kevin Banta, who works as an outside sales rep for Flowmaster, INC, are both continuously rocking “Laine Hardy” shirts to cheer Laine on in the in competition.

5. Laine & Kyle Hunt Alligators & Jam Out Together

Even when Laine was performing with The Hardy Band, he would take hiatus from performing when it was hunting season. Together with his older brother Kyle, they go out and hunt alligator, squirrels, and turkey, and proudly post photos of their kills.

Kyle is huge supporter of Laine’s career, and has even joined him on stage during the Idol competition, making for one of the sweetest big bro moments the show has ever seen.

In fact, Kyle has made his little brother’s sting in Los Angeles a time for vacation with his girlfriend, Audrey Hughes. The couple has been all around Souther California visiting the Santa Monica Pier, the Hollywood sign, and posing with Dwight Yoakam’s star on the Walk of Fame.

