Laine Hardy’s Teeth: Why Are People Talking About His Mouth?

The season finale of American Idol airs live tonight, and Laine Hardy is one of the final three hoping to earn the winning title. Apart from the recognition he’s received for his powerful performances throughout the season, he has also gotten viewer attention for his teeth every time he smiles.

Hardy originally competed on American Idol in 2018, and although he was eliminated before the Top 24, he gained a solid fanbase that carried him musically after his stint on the show. He released singles including “In the Bayou” and “Louisiana Lady,” got his own merchandise line, and currently has 454,000 followers on Instagram. Because of his previous time spent in the spotlight and growing following, especially on social media, it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on Hardy’s decision to have work done to improve his teeth and smile.

Anyone else curious as to how @TheLaineHardy keeps his teeth so white?? pic.twitter.com/SykFhSv6O5 — Amy Zaniewski☺️ (@itsssamyyy_) May 13, 2019

Since Hardy is a singer, it’s unsurprising that his performances on Idol have drawn viewer attention to his mouth. Throughout the season, fans of the show have taken to social media to debate and comment on Laine’s noticeably whiter, straighter, and bigger smile. Week after week, most have been writing about how much they love his smile and how they wish they could have teeth as white as his. @itsjustjaclynn wrote “I need to know who works on @TheLaineHardy’s teeth & what his secret is. I’ll travel for teeth that beautiful!”

Idol judge Katy Perry even noticed the difference, saying that his new smiles made it seem like he had gone “Hollywood” since the last time they saw him. According to Taste of Country, Hardy acknowledged Perry’s comment about the work he had done on his teeth, saying “Katy thought I went all Hollywood with my teeth, but about nine years ago, I got in a dirt bike accident on some asphalt and my teeth got, like, grated down to my gum. All my life, I’ve been, like, embarrassed to smile and stuff, because my teeth looked so bad. So, recently, I got the new teeth and I’m smiling all the time now.”

His new gleaming smile appears to be the result of veneers, though Hardy has not commented on what work, specifically, he had done. He did, however, respond to Katy Perry’s Twitter request for the name of the doctor who fixed his teeth. After she wrote “Oh it’s @lainehardymusic! Our boy’s all GLOWED UP! P.S. Can I get the name of your teeth person, I have a bottom grill situation,” he replied that his doctor’s name is Dr. Sue Leblanc. According to Dr. LeBlanc’s website, her family-run dentistry business is based in Hammond, Louisiana and she is board-eligible in the American Academy of Gnathologic Orthopedics and accredited with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. On her professional Facebook page, Dr. LeBlanc has been sharing photos and videos of Hardy’s journey on this season of American Idol.

Tune in to the live season finale of American Idol tonight on ABC at 8/7c. Laine Hardy will compete in the final three against Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda.