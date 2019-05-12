’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Has a New Boyfriend Named Eric

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her then-husband, Colt Johnson, are going through some major ups and downs in their marriage. After being arrested in domestic disputes with Johnson, the possibility of being deported is even brought up to Lima, as she is not a U.S. citizen. Before Lima and Johnson even got married, they were having issues, so, the fact that the two ended up divorced probably isn’t a surprise to 90 Day Fiance viewers.

According to E! News, Lima was celebrating her divorce in early March 2019, at the Las Vegas strip club Crazy Horse 3, and she reportedly brought a new boyfriend named Eric to party with her. This was Lima’s first public appearance with boyfriend Eric. At the event, Lima called her new man a “major upgrade” from Johnson and compared him to the late Frank Sinatra. She also said, “He is like a dream … I feel in peace. I thought that be happy was a dead dream. Now I see how much is important kiss and hugs.”

Lima said that she met her boyfriend on the dating app Tinder and that he doesn’t live “local”. In Touch Weekly reported that Lima’s man, Eric, is 26 years old and he said he’s watched some of 90 Day Fiance since getting together with Lima, but not much. And, when it comes to Lima’s legal drama with ex Johnson, Eric said, “A few bumps in the road but that’s always something that can be patched up, right?”

Eric was also asked about how he compares to his new girlfriend’s ex and his reply was, “I don’t really know how to put that into perspective, unfortunately. I could see a few little differences between him and I but that’s not to say that he’s a bad guy whatsoever … I don’t know exactly what may have happened between the two of them, but for me, what’s going on with her and I? It’s very good. She makes me happy.”

Johnson filed for divorce from Lima in January 2019 and posted the following message on social media after the filing, “She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival, I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America … My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

As for what Lima has said about Johnson since the split, Lima insisted, “Colt is bad for me. I’m so glad to be done, I never want to see Colt or talk to him anymore in my life.”

Colt Johnson also had a divorce party and celebrated at the same strip club as Lima’s, accompanied by a girl named Samantha Harris, according to In Touch Weekly. Harris recalled of her night out with Johnson, “He has never mentioned Larissa to me and I’ve never brought her up either. He seems to be content.”