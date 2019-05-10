Larry & Jenny, 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Larry Passariello and Jenny Torres, stars of the TLC hit series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together and stronger than ever, according to couple’s YouTube channel, which they update frequently for their 17 thousand followers.

The couple met after Passariello traveled to the Philippines to meet Torres face-to-face. They quickly hit it off, and although Passariello was worried his bride-to-be was talking to other American men, he ultimately proposed to her at the end of Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Passariello, 39, and Torres, 25, waited an entire year for Torres’ K-1 visa to be approved before she could leave the Philippines to be with her fiancé. In September, 2018, Torres finally passed her “stressful” medical exam to obtain her visa, and flew to Florida to be with Passariello, according to Reality TV World. The two have since been married, and their wedding was documented on season 3 of the spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

“Today is my wedding day, I’m super excited,” Passariello told the cameras before his nuptials. “I’ve been waiting so long for this day.”

The couple had a very modest wedding due to financial restrictions, and although Passariello was bummed that he couldn’t give his bride her dream wedding, the two were still excited to finally tie the knot.

“I wish it could have been a little bit better,” he said. “We’re just going to have the wedding here at the RV park because right now, I can’t give Jenny the wedding of her dreams.”

“Thank you for loving me and I want that whatever problems that comes [sic] to us, I want that we stay stronger because I love you so much and you will always be my always and my forever and I love you,” Torres told Passariello during their vows.

“I want to start by thanking you, my love, Jenny, for choosing me as your husband. Also for treating me as good as you do,” Passariello told his bride. “Here and now, I will be the man you can count on. I will give you my life for you. I will climb the highest mountain and I’ll dive the deepest water just to have you in my arms and now I got you and I’ll never let you go. God and Christ are our foundation, and nothing will ever break us. I love you.”

Although Torres was happy to be marrying Passariello, she was sad to leave her family behind in the Philippines. None of her family could fly overseas to attend the small ceremony, but luckily Passariello’s mother stepped in to help Torres get ready for her big day.

“Today is my wedding day and I’m very excited and nervous,” Torres said. “Finally, I’m getting married after one year of [being] engaged to Larry. Coming to America is not my plan because I don’t want to leave my family. But when I met Larry, he do [sic] everything for me, so I can’t say no. For him, I go here,” Jenny said.

The couple appears to be happy, healthy and going strong, according to their social media pages. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

