Larry & Jenny’s Wedding on ’90 Day Fiance’

Larry Passariello and Jenny Torres recently got married. The couple had a modest ceremony in April, after their lengthy engagement was documented on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Read on below to learn more about the couple and the wedding.

“Today is my wedding day, I’m super excited,” Larry said during the wedding episode. “I’ve been waiting so long for this day.” Despite his excitement, he admitted that he would’ve liked to have had a more glamorous ceremony. “I wish it could have been a little bit better,” he explained. “We’re just going to have the wedding here at the RV park because right now, I can’t give Jenny the wedding of her dreams.”

Larry & Jenny Got Married In a Modest Ceremony In April 2019

“She wanted it at the church, she wanted her family there, and I can’t give her any of that,” Larry continued. “So the best thing we can do is just a small little wedding and then, later on, I’m going to give Jenny the wedding of her dreams in the Phillippines.” Larry’s oldest son Lawrence was not able to attend the ceremony, because he’s currently undergoing Army training, but the rest of Larry’s family and his youngest son Lucien were in attendance.

Larry’s mother told the cameras that despite her initial concerns, she’s happy that he married Jenny. “Today is my son Larry’s wedding day and my husband and I never expected this,” she said. “We still can’t believe this is happening. I had initial concerns because of this whole ordeal about meeting someone on the computer. But I have to accept that this is the way it is nowadays, this is love.”

Larry Said That He Hopes to Have a More Lavish Ceremony In the Philippines

Jenny, who recently got her K-1 visa approved, was thrilled to marry Larry after being engaged for a year. “Today is my wedding day and I’m very excited and nervous. Finally, I’m getting married after one year of [being] engaged to Larry,” she told the cameras. “Coming to America is not my plan because I don’t want to leave my family. But when I met Larry, he do [sic] everything for me, so I can’t say no. For him, I go here.”

Jenny thanked Larry for his support during their exchange of vows. “Thank you for loving me and I want that whatever problems that comes [sic] to us, I want that we stay stronger because I love you so much and you will always be my always and my forever and I love you,” she declared.

“I want to start by thanking you, my love, Jenny, for choosing me as your husband. Also for treating me as good as you do,” Larry responded. “Here and now, I will be the man you can count on. I will give you my life for you. I will climb the highest mountain and I’ll dive the deepest water just to have you in my arms and now I got you and I’ll never let you go. God and Christ are our foundation, and nothing will ever break us. I love you.”