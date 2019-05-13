Are Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert Back Together? No.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert have recently sparked rumors of a reconciliation. The former couple have been flirtatious with one another on social media, and Messer is newly single after splitting from her boyfriend Jason Jordan. Is the Teen Mom 2 couple back together? Do they have plans to give their relationship another try?

As of right now, the answer is no. Messer and Calvert are not dating again. They have stayed in touch in order to raise their daughter Addie, however, and have remained close as a result. Messer went as far as to praise Calvert’s parenting during in 2018. “You just never know what Jeremy is gonna say or what Jeremy’s gonna do at any given time, but I have definitely learned to co-parent,” she told Us Weekly. “Jeremy and I do what’s best for Addie and if there’s ever an issue, we address it. It is all about communication. If there’s not communication when you’re co-parenting, it will never work.”

Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert Are Not Back Together

The rumors of their getting back together was sparked by a recent exchange they had on Twitter. Calvert wished Messer a happy mother’s day, to which the latter responded: “Thank you baby daddy.” As Monsters & Critics pointed out, however, Calvert’s original tweet wished Messer a happy mother’s day “along with everyone else”, so it was not meant exclusively for her.

This is not the first time that Messer and Calvert have had to contend with reconciliation rumors. Since their divorce in 2015, the couple have admitted to hooking up on a strictly physical basis. Messer broke the news of their hooking up during an episode of Teen Mom 2. “I mean, he has tried to get me to have sex with him a couple of times,” she revealed. “And it happened once. It happened a few months ago.”

Messer Has Stated That She & Calvert Are ‘Better as Friends’

“We went to his house and I had to hide walking out to the car the next morning so his mother couldn’t see,” Messer added. “And our kid was over at his mother’s house.” She clarified that she did not officially get back together with Calvert, however, as she feels they’ve changed a lot since their 2012 marriage. “It’s a road I don’t want to go back down. I know I don’t feel anything. I don’t want to upset him,” she admitted. “I’m not the same person I was, I’m not the same person he proposed to.”

After Messer’s recent split from Jason Jordan, she admitted that her daughter asked about Calvert. “You have to get to know Aleeah for her to open up a little bit [to you],” she said during her Life Reboot Podcast. “She was like, ‘Mom, why don’t you just get back with Jeremy?’ She told me this yesterday!”

During an appearance on the Coffee Convos Podcast, Messer went into greater detail about her relationship with Calvert. She admitted that she considered getting back together at first, but that it simply isn’t in the cards. “I guess at first maybe I considered [getting back together with Jeremy],” she said. “Like, ‘If we are getting along this great, why not try it again for Addie’s sake?’ But at the end of the day, we weren’t happy. We didn’t do well together but we do great as friends.”