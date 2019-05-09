Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Momoa is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He soared to fame playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and has since gone on to play Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Recently, the actor made headlines after showing off his muscles and throwing axes for charity on The Ellen Show.

Now that he’s constantly in the public eye, fans are growing more curious about his personal life. Who, for instance, is Lisa Bonet, Momoa’s wife? What do we know about her and their relationship? Read on.

1. They Are 11 Years Apart

Lisa Bonet is 51-years-old, while Momoa is 39. The couple met at a jazz club in 2005. They were introduced by mutual friends, according to Oprah Magazine.

Speaking to James Corden on his late night talk show, Momoa shared of his first encounter with Bonet, “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time… I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretends to scream]. I had fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.”

In a separate interview with Net-A-Porter, Bonet shared, “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met… In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do.”

2. She Played Denise Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show’

Bonet is famous for playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and just like the rest of America, that’s where Momoa first laid eyes on his future wife.

Speaking to James Corden, the actor said, “Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’… I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’”

Did he share that tidbit with Bonet right away? No, Momoa held back. He tells Corden, “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

3. Bonet Was Married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993

For six years, Bonet was married to rock star Lenny Kravitz.

The two wed on Bonet’s 20th birthday in Las Vegas.

Net-A-Porter describes the marriage as being “like a firework, bright and intense,” and goes to write, “They were almost too perfectly matched – both half-Jewish and half-black; both dreadlocked and gorgeous; talented and young. Lenny was 23 and Lisa just 20.”

4. Her Eldest Daughter Stars in HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’

Bonet gave birth to Zoe Kravitz on December 1, 1988.

While Zoe made her acting debut in the 2007 film No Reservations, she rose to fame playing Angel Salvadore in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class. She’s also held supporting roles in The Lego Movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and has starred in indie films like Dope and Adam Green’s Aladdin.

Along with acting, Kravitz is the lead singer in the band, Lolawolf. The group released their debut album in 2014. Kravit’z parents divorced when she was five years old. She subsequently lived with her mother in Topanga Canyon before making her way to Miami when she was 11 to live with her father.

5. Momoa and Bonet Have Two Children Together

Momoa and Bonet have two children together: Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, who is 10, and Lola Iolani Momoa, who is 11.

In 2017, Momoa opened up raising his children in a documentary short film. At one point in the doc, he states, “Ever since I was a little boy, I have always wanted to be a father.”

The outlet goes on write, “It’s obvious that this was his goal all along: even though he struggles with being away for long periods of time from his family, they are what keeps him going and grounds him. They are the culmination of his life’s work.”