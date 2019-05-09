What Time Will Logic’s ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ Be Released?

Logic’s fifth studio album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is set to be released at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, May 9, or midnight EST on Friday, May 10, depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for Logic’s previous releases, 2018’s Bobby Tarantino II and 2019’s Young Sinatra IV. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Take Kanye West’s 2018 album ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Drake’s recent double album Scorpion. While it was released at the correct time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Logic announced Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in January 2019. The album has been preceded by the promotional singles “Keanu Reeves” and the title track, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” The Maryland rapper announced the release date on May 8, and the official tracklist for the album the following day. Check out the tracklist below, which includes features by Eminem, Wiz Khalifa and Will Smith.

The Album Includes Guest Verses from Logic’s Idols Eminem & Will Smith

1. “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”

2. “Homicide” (featuring Eminem)

3. “Wannabe”

4. “Clickbait”

5. “Mama / Show Love” (featuring YBN Cordae)

6. “Out of Sight”

7. “Pardon My Ego”

8. “Commando” (featuring G-Eazy)

9. “Icy” (featuring Gucci Mane)

10. “Still Ballin'” (featuring Wiz Khalifa)

11. “Cocaine”

12. “Limitless”

13. “Keanu Reeves”

14. “Don’t Be Afraid to Be Different” (featuring Will Smith)

15. “Bobby” (featuring My Dad)

16. “Lost in Translation”

Logic told HipHopDX that Confessions of a Dangerous Mind will deal with negativity throughout the world. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel that sometimes you cannot see,” he said. “I’ve been there. It’s really hard to deal with. Just imagine feeling like you’re completely in darkness. Just keep going. You have to keep going and surround yourself with positivity and love. Go make friends. Just do what you love in life.”

“It’s funny because I have an album coming out called Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, where I talk about it,” he added. “It’s not really like a song. This next album deals with social media. How we view the world and the negative aspect of it. Not searching for acceptance in likes, but searching for acceptance within yourself.”

There’s been speculation that the album has leaked ahead of its official release time, but this is not the case. The only music that has been made available prior to the album drop is the promotional singles and the lead single “Homicide” featuring Eminem.