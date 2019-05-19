Luke Bryan’s Recent Mother’s Day Dedication to His Wife

This past Mother’s Day, American Idol judge Luke Bryan took to Instagram with a post to honor his wife, Caroline Boyer.

The hysterical photo shos Boyer’s hair teased on top of her head so it’s standing up straight. She, in good fun, laughed at the pic, commenting back,”Oh. My. God…Hahahaha.”

The couple first met back in college at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro– they were on and off again for a while before deciding to stay together for good. Today, they’ve been married for 12 years.

In an interview with the Huffington Post from 2017, Bryan told the outlet, “We met [at Georgia Southern] back in fall 1998. At a little bar called Dingus Magee’s in Statesboro, Georgia… We dated in college and then we broke up for like five-and-a-half years and got back together… and we’ve been depending on each other ever since.”

Luke, who graduated three years earlier than Caroline, ended up kicking off his career in Nashville while Caroline finished up her college degree. They got back together not long after. Luke tells the Huffington Post, “I was playing a little bar in Statesboro and she just happened to kinda be in town. We kinda saw each other and talked a little bit and then started emailing back and forth a little bit… And she was like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my family’s Christmas party?’ I went to the party and the rest is history.”

Caroline, in an episode of Get Real with Caroline Hobby, explained that she was overwhelmed by Luke at first. Good Housekeeping writes, “… she didn’t have much relationship experience (“Luke was the second guy I’d ever kissed in my life”) and he had a big personality — but his gentlemanly charm eventually won her over, and the two became a couple.”

Luke and Caroline tied the knot on December 8, 2006, in Turks & Caicos, and honeymooned in the Colorado mountains.

Together, the couple has a big family. Not long after they said, “I do,” Caroline became pregnant with their first son, Thomas Boyer Bryan, who was born in March 2008. Two years later, they gave birth to their second son, Tatum. The couple adopted Luke’s nieces, Jordan and Kris, in 2014, after his brother-in-law passed away. (Luke’s sister had died years earlier.)

Caroline explains to Country Living, “We never thought twice about [adopting the kids]… You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”