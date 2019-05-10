MacGyver Season 4: Is the Show Canceled or Renewed for 2019?

The season 3 finale of MacGyver airs tonight. As the season comes to a close, fans are wondering if the show will return to CBS for a season 4, or be canceled.

Yesterday, CBS announced that they would be renewing the show for a fourth season. In a press release, the network revealed “that it has renewed six more drama series and two news programs for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. SEAL TEAM, S.W.A.T., MADAM SECRETARY, BULL, HAWAII FIVE-0 and MACGYVER will return to the CBS lineup next season, along with longstanding primetime news shows 60 MINUTES and 48 HOURS. With these pickups, CBS has now renewed 18 series for next year.” No news yet on the season 4 premiere date, which will likely be early Fall 2019 (MacGyver season 2 premiered September 28, 2018).

A couple of weeks ago, the future of the show seemed less clear, with TV Line reporting that it hit its series low viewership, with a 5.6 mil/0.6 rating.

The official Instagram account for the show spread the news of the renewal on social media, as did several of the show’s stars. Lucas Till, who plays the show’s title character, shared the news with his 323,000 followers, writing “Oddly kinky pic to be posting of myself but here it is. I’d like to thank my cast, my crew, and @plenkov for getting us this far. Congrats guys you deserve it.” Levy Tran, who plays Desi Nguyen on the show, celebrated the news on Instagram, too: “Here we go… @lucastill @themereaton @tristinmays @justinhires @t8dono thank you thank you thank you @plenkov @cbstv and @macgyvercbs for another opportunity in letting us play people who save the world, one paper clip at a time and thank you to the writers and producers and the crew for giving the characters life, Steeze, and pizzazz or pizza. Whichever #teamwork #family #playhardworkharder.”

According to Deadline, another season of the show bodes well for the future of Tran’s character, who was introduced to the story in season three; she is expected to be promoted from recurring to series regular in the next season.

The official synopsis for tonight’s season 3 finale episode, entitled “Mason + Cable + Choices,” reads “A cunning new adversary’s carefully crafted plans force Mac to make an impossible choice: save the life of a friend or save the lives of hundreds of innocents; Mac receives new information that will drive a wedge between him and his father.” Wherever tonight’s finale leaves the story and its characters, fans can expect season 4 to pick it back up.

Tune in to the season 3 finale of MacGyver, tonight at 8/7c on CBS.