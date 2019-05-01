Madonna’s Ex-Husbands, Boyfriends & Dating History

Music legend Madonna is 60 years of age and is still killing it in the music industry. In fact, she is set to release her 14th studio album. She is a mother of 6 but that hasn’t stopped her from having an active social life over the years. The names of her children are Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Esther, and Stella.

In addition to having many children, there have been many men over the years who have made it into Madonna’s heart. Get to more about her ex-husbands, ex-boyfriends, and rumored relationships below.

Madonna’s Husbands

Before Madonna’s 58th birthday, she struggled with her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, in a nine-month-long custody battle, according to E! News. The custody dispute was over son Rocco, who had refused to return to the United States to be with his mom in New York, after living with his dad in London, England.

Madonna was married to Ritchie from 2000 to 2008 and many know Ritchie as a film director and producer. In 2017, Ritchie spoke about his divorce from Madonna and said, “A marriage breakdown is a death. That is all I can say. Now I just want to say positive things about her. I don’t regret being married to her, I don’t, you know, not in the slightest.”

In 2015, Ritchie got remarried to an actress named Jacqui Ainsley and he has five children, including two he had with ex Madonna. They are Rocco Ritchie, David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, Rafael Ritchie, Rivka Ritchie, and Levi Ritchie.

From 1985 – 1989, Madonna was married to award-winning actor Sean Penn, and the two were spotted partying together in recent years. In 2016, Madonna and Penn were at a charity event at Art Basel and, according to People, Madonna offered to re-marry Penn if he bid $150,000 at the fundraiser. Penn agreed but, clearly, the proposal was just for fun.

Madonna’s Boyfriends

Madonna and portuguese guy Kevin Sampaio today pic.twitter.com/V6OuWpR55T — Madonna Portugal (@madonnaportugal) July 25, 2015

Madonna has been romantically linked to many men over the years. Some have been serious relationships, while others were just rumors. According to Whos Dated Who, the long list of boyfriends or rumored relationships tied to Madonna includes Kevin Sampaio, Aboubakar Soumahoro, Brahim Zaibat, Jesus Luz, Alex Rodríguez, Andy Bird, Carlos Leon, Ingrid Casares, Jim Albright, Vanilla Ice, Tony Ward, Warren Beatty, John Kennedy Jr., Sandra Bernhard, Jellybean Benítez, Jean Michel Basquiat, Mark Kamins, Ken Compton, Stephen Bray, Dan Gilroy, Dan Gilroy, Norris Burroughs, Mark Dolengowski, Christopher Flynn, Russell Long, and Wyn Cooper. Kevin Sampaio is Madonna’s last reported boyfriend. There are no reports about whether the two are still together or they have split, but, according to Guardian Liberty Voice, they may still be dating.