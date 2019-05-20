Maelyn Jarmon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Season 16 finale of The Voice is upon us, and fans can’t wait to find out who’s going to take home the title. Tonight, the final four will perform a solo cover, a special duet with their coach, and debut their first original single on part one of the finale, airing Monday at 8pm ET/PT.

Want to learn more about Jarmon? Here’s what you need to know.

1. She’s in a Relationship with a Fellow Musician

Maelynn is in a relationship with fellow musician Johnny Murrell. Prior to deactivating his Instagram page, which he seems to have done recently, Murrell posted a number of photos in support of his girlfriend.

He’s even been seen in the audience a few times.

Speaking about her performance of The Scientist on the show, Maelynn shared, “I was really connecting with it, [it was] bringing me back to my current situation. I’m dating a musician, he’s been amazing but it’s been a process for both of us.” Legend replied, “I know how it feels to have a famous partner.”

2. She Has No Hearing In One Ear

When Maelyn was just two-years-old, she had tubes put in her ears in an attempt to help treat infections. Unfortunately, the procedure led to damage in both her ears. Today, she does not have hearing in her right ear, and has 80% of hearing in her left ear.

At one point, she said on the reality singing competition, “Being deaf in one ear, the most overwhelming interaction that I’ve had with fans are people who have hearing impairments… I was so taken back by that.”

After performing “Fallingwater” during the live playoffs, Maelyn took to her Facebook page to write that it “… was the first performance so far that being deaf in one ear felt like a disadvantage. It was definitely a learning experience with in-ears! But, I’m ready for Monday and so excited to sing this song that you, the fans, have picked for me!”

3. She Started out Pursuing Roles on Broadway

At age 17 after completing high school, Maelyn made her way to New York City to pursue Broadway. When she turned 21, she decided to turn her focus to creating original music.

In 2016, Maelyn released a single called “Last Call”, which fans can listen to on Spotify. In 2017, she released a song called “Ayo” on Apple Music.

What will she be belting out during tonight’s show? Maelyn’s first song will be “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. She will sing “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole, alongside John Legend, and lastly, her original song will be “Wait for You”, written by Robert McCurdy, Hayley Warner, Gino Barletta and Christopher Petrosino.

4. She’s the Only Member of Team John Legend

Right now, Maelyn is the only member of Team Legend left. Blake, on the other hand, is the coach of the three other remaining finalists: Dexter Roberts, Andrew Sevener, and Gyth Rigdon.

A recent poll by GoldDerby shows that Jarmon is a frontrunner this season, nabbing over 50% of audience votes.

In a recent interview with Parade, Maelyn was asked if her being a frontrunner means anything to her. She replied, “You have to work at it every single day. You have to make sure you are keeping the bar high and challenging yourself. I honestly don’t think about that anymore. I am, ‘What is the next thing I need to prepare?’”

5. She Turned All Four Chairs at Her Blind Audition

At her blind auditions, Maelyn turned all four chairs, singing Sting’s “Field of Gold”. Blake and Adam were the first to turn their chairs, followed by Kelly and John.

Blake told Maelyn, “Literally, it moved me to hear you sing.” She ended up siding with team John Legend.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.