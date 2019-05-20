Maisie Williams’ Boyfriend Thinks Jon Snow Should Have Killed the Night King

Maisie Williams’ boyfriend wasn’t super impressed that his girlfriend’s on-screen character in Game of Thrones had one of the biggest moments in the show’s history. In a recent interview, the actress recalled the scene that solidified her character, Arya Stark, as a hero.

Interestingly, Williams hasn’t spoken out on exactly who her boyfriend is. She had been dating Ollie Jackson for years, but the two haven’t been pictured together since 2018. In recent months, she’s been spending time with Reuben Selby, the communications director of her new app called Daisie.

And while Williams seems to want to keep her private life out of the public eye, she and Selby have shared numerous photos together on their respective social media accounts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Williams’ Boyfriend Thinks Jon Snow Should Have Killed the Night King

In a recent interview with Vulture, Williams mentioned that she had a boyfriend but didn’t mention him by name. She told the outlet that her boyfriend felt that Jon Snow (or someone other than Arya Stark) should have killed the Night King on Game of Thrones.

“I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise, people are like, ‘Well, the villain couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool,” Williams told Vulture last month.

“And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?'” she added.

Williams Recently Said That She Wants to Figure out What She Wants From Life Post ‘GoT’ & Some Fans Think She’s Dating Reuben Selby

Fans of Williams have kept a close eye on her Instagram account over the past few years and they have noticed that she’s been getting very close with Reuben Selby. The two have been spending a lot of time together and were even spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City earlier this year.

If Williams and Selby are indeed dating, it’s possible that they aren’t too serious. Williams recently opened up about life after Game of Thrones and she seems to want to spend some time figuring out what she wants in life.

“It feels like the right time. Now that I’m 21, people have been saying to me when this show finishes, you’re going to have your whole life and lots of opportunity. I guess it’s taken me a last few months for me to really realize that and I guess I’m just asking myself a lot of questions what I want in life,” she told BBC News a couple of months ago.

She Dated Ollie Jackson for Several Years

In an interview with InStyle back in 2015, Williams shared that she was in a relationship. At the time, she told the mag that she’d been seeing the same guy for more than a year.

“We’ve been together for over a year. I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious,” she told the outlet. Jackson, the co-founder of 100 Tons of Plastic, which is a conservation effort, met Williams in school.

“People feel it’s strange that someone who’s famous can go out with someone who’s normal,” Williams told InStyle. “I don’t meet anyone else. Maybe I’m doing it wrong, but I don’t go to all these parties. I don’t meet the other young, male actors. I just like normal people, I guess,” she added.

Interestingly, InStyle Magazine referred to Jackson as Williams’ boyfriend in an article posted just last month. However, the magazine referred to an old photo — from 2017 — in its report.

