Mama June Has Breakdown Over Cheating Rumors

Mama June has run into some personal issues. On the teaser for the latest From Not to Hot episode, Mama June claims that her recent drug charge and the cheating scandal involving her boyfriend Geno Doak has caused her to start “falling apart.” Learn more about her condition and her current relationship status.

The description for tonight’s episode, fittingly titled “Mama’s Breakdown,” says, “June has a mental and physical breakdown due to Geno’s cheating and the pressure of the magazine competition; when Geno taunts Mama about her problems, Pumpkin takes charge.” The teaser lays out these confrontations and the effect they’re having on the reality star.

Mama June Has a Mental & Physical Breakdown on ‘From Not to Hot’

Mama June is seen crying in her bedroom during, while daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon tells her that her hands “are literally turning red.” Elsewhere in the teaser, Mama June struggles to walk down the stairs of her home because of her swollen leg. She’s also shown yelling at Geno when he tries to help her and touch her arm. The teaser ends with the image of Mama June zoning out during filming, and not responding to a producer when she claps her hands in front of her face. It’s implied that Mama June gets rushed to the hospital before the end of the episode.

This is not the first time that Mama June has run into a health scare. In 2018, the reality star began to lose the sight in her left eye. The vision loss largely stems from childhood cataracts that were never properly treated, she told People Magazine. Her eye was also damaged by retinal detachment, which led to her undergoing four different surgeries to repair what sight she has left that eye.

Mama June Has Also Been Dealing With the Loss of Sight In Her Left Eye

“It’s been physically and emotionally draining,” she explained. “Losing my independence and having to rely on other people for everything has been crazy. I can’t do anything and have to lay down most of the time and take care of my vision. I have to worry about that right now. That’s my main concern.” Mama June said that the surgeries led to her gaining 25 Ibs, but her priority is maintaining her eye sight, which she says is currently a “four out of ten.”

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she admitted. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200 lbs. I’m paying attention to it more. Nothing is guaranteed. Even if it stays as good as it is now, I’ll be happy.”

“When I came out I feel like I was too skinny ’cause I had never been that small. I’m pretty much happy where I’m at,” she told Hollywood Life. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s getting fat.’ No, I’m not. My thing is not to go back over 200 pounds.”